Woman guilty in beauty shots case

(CNS): Zunilda Anaya Baldovino was found guilty of two counts of reckless and negligent acts, as the magistrate delivered the verdict Wednesday in the case, following a trial that spanned some twelve months. However, as she had failed to appear, the conviction was delivered in her absence and a warrant was issued for her arrest.

As she revealed her guilty verdict, Magistrate Phillipa McFarlane said she was satisfied that Baldovino had injected a “dangerous substance” into the faces of the two women, who suffered at the very least serious infections as a result.

She also said that, given the evidence in the case, it was apparent that the substance was very likely to have been silicone.

The magistrate noted that as a cosmologist, Baldovino had a duty of care to her clients but instead she had been negligent and reckless when she injected the substance into the women’s faces.

Balderino, who had denied the allegations, had insisted during the trial that all she had done was give vitamin shots to the two victims in the case, which she had done on several occasions previously without any adverse affects.

Magistrate McFarlane said she would deliver detailed reasons for her findings in a written ruling in the coming weeks. In the meantime, in the hope that Baldovino, who is a Colombian national, could be found, she set a sentencing hearing for 11 September.

Jonathan Hughes, from Samsons, who defended Baldovino, told the court that he had met his client, who has limited English, as recently as Monday, and believed she may have misunderstood when she was required to attend. He said he expected she would arrive at the court later in the day. The magistrate said that she would revoke the bail once she was arrested but was open to hearing a new application to consider additional conditions until her sentencing.

Although the charge of carrying out a negligent or reckless act carries a maximum sentence of four years in jail, that would be for the worst offence of its kind. There are no guidelines or previous authorities relating to this type of case, as this appears to be the first prosecution of its kind in the Cayman Islands.

CNS learned following the case that Baldovino was arrested later Wednesday morning and was being held until a hearing could be scheduled.

Category: Local News