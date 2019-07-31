Appeal made in ‘cold case’ murder

(CNS): Eight years after dental nurse Kerran Baker (25), aka “Kerry Berry”, disappeared from her Bodden Town home after what police believe was a struggle, the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service is making a fresh appeal for information in the ‘cold’ case. The police have also confirmed that they are now treating what was originally a missing person report, made on 31 July 2011, as a murder inquiry. A $10,000 reward has been posted for information leading to a conviction.

Baker was messaging friends until around 7:45pm on Saturday, 30 July 2011, and was then seen on CCTV at Foster’s Airport supermarket. But she was never seen or heard from again. Friends reported her missing the following day, 31 July, and when officers went to her apartment, the goods she had purchased at Foster’s were still on her kitchen counter, but there were signs of a struggle. Later that day her car was found near Pedro St James.

Kerran Baker

CCTV footage of Kerran entering the airport Fosters the night of her disappearance

Kerran checking out of the Foster’s Supermarket at the airport the night she disappeared

Kerran’s car was found the day she was reported missing across from Pedro Castle

Detectives with the Serious Crime Review Team have reactivated the investigation into Kerran’s disappearance in recent months and are now appealing for any information, however small, someone may have about what happened to Kerran.

“Unsolved serious crime cases are never closed,” said Police Commissioner Derek Byrne. “But they may not be actively investigated for a period of time if all inquiries and leads have been exhausted. Our Serious Crime Review Team serves the critical function of ensuring that we remain conscious of developments and pursue any new leads that emerge over time. Families like Kerran’s still suffer from not knowing what happened no matter how much time has passed, and they deserve to know.”

Baker was originally from Jamaica but she was living in Cayman in the Lower Valley area and working at a George Town dental practice.

Lead investigator on the case, Detective Constable John Southern said, “Kerran was clearly a friendly, sociable young woman who had many friends. Her friends are still grieving her, and her parents are still devastated by her loss and seeking justice for their daughter.”

Anyone who may have any information about Kerran’s disappearance, or anything they think could be relevant about the days leading up to her disappearance, is asked to contact: Detective Constable John Southern during business hours at 649-4501 or by email John.Southern@rcips.ky. Information can always be shared anytime by calling George Town Police Station at 949-4222 or confidentially on this website.

Cayman Crime Stoppers are also offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information that leads to an arrest and charge in Kerran’s case. Anonymous tips can be submitted through Cayman Crime Stoppers by calling 800-8477 or through the Submit a Tip function on the Cayman Crime Stoppers website.

Category: Crime, Police