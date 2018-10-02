Abuse led to 800% budget overrun at dump

(CNS): Government has finally released a series of internal audit reports documenting abuse and mismanagement of overtime payments at the Department of Environmental Health, which led to an eye-watering 2016/17 budget overspend of 796% — more than CI$2.24 million. The audit, which started in November 2017, was conducted by Andy Bonner, the director of the Cayman Islands Government’s Internal Audit Service and covered three phases, with the final damning report being completed last month.

The review of what went wrong at the dump found “multiple failures and missed opportunities to report the issue across numerous roles and responsibilities within both the Department and the Ministry”.

The audit found a catalog of management failings and made numerous recommendations to address the issue, though all eleven in the final report have been redacted and hidden from public view. In the conclusion of phase 3 of his audit, Bonner described what amounted to an alleged fraud of public cash.

“Our review identified multiple employees from the Department of Environmental Health with implausible 2016/17 overtime records, indicative of widespread abuse and substantial mismanagement within the Solid Waste Collections, Landfill, Recycling and Fleet operations,” he wrote.

“We believe the exploitation of a cultural practice, whereby overtime is routinely accrued before the completion of regular contracted hours, intensified in 2016/17. Inadequate management information renders it impossible to quantify, but a significant number of paid overtime hours could have been regular work hours for which no additional expenditure should have been made.”

Bonner stated that the audit did find that the overspend was also driven by vehicle downtime and staff absenteeism. And despite noting them as “major factors contributing to overtime” for garbage pick-up, it did not find sufficient evidence to substantiate the extent of the 2016/17 increases.

“With inadequate management information, malfunctioning internal controls and conflicting evidence, we believe there is a high probability that intentional abuse of the system was another significant factor behind the increased expenditure,” the audit stated. “We believe a number of options were available to Department of Environmental Health management that could have been deployed to effectively contain the overtime overspend.”

The reports were all released by government on Tuesday afternoon, just a few weeks after the Ministry of Health confirmed that the former DEH director had been retired out of the civil service. Until now, government has made no comment about the scandal surrounding the mismanagement of the dump, and in particular garbage collection, even refusing to acknowledge the absence for almost a year of the director.

But in statement released with the three phases of the audit, officials claimed to have adhered to the audit’s recommendations and that investigations were still going on its findings.

To bolster capacity at DEH, the ministry pointed to the transfer of Richard Simms from Vehicle and Equipment Services and Mark Bothwell from Public Works to the posts of acting director and acting assistant director while government recruits two permanent bosses.

“For the past several months the DEH management team has focused on strict accountability and performance management to deal with the issues of poor attendance and unsatisfactory performance that helped to create the overtime overspend,” ministry officials stated.

“The team has also worked to improve the effectiveness and efficiency of solid waste collections, the area of DEH operations identified as accounting for nearly all the overtime expenditure. This approach has led to a reduction in overtime costs of some 80% over 2017 levels. We believe the success of these efforts has shown in improvements to the regularity of the waste collection service across the Cayman Islands.”

The ministry also stated that the ministry’s chief officer, Jennifer Ahearn, has ensured that senior staff have a clear understanding of their respective roles and responsibilities.

“The ministry has re-introduced internal monthly finance updates to regularise reporting from its finance team to other ministry managers. This also allows the finance staff to provide regular updates on departments’ performance against budget targets,” the release stated. “The chief officer has also taken steps to ensure there is a shared understanding of when matters should be escalated to the chief officer’s attention, and what sort of actions are required to prevent a similar situation in the future.”

The audit made a total of 21 recommendations to prevent a repeat of these significant failings, but eleven have been redacted. While Bonner points to potential abuse by employees, he also implicates both the department and the ministry management.

“Ultimately, the director of DEH had the responsibility of managing the approved budget, avoiding cost overruns and escalating concerns to the ministry, all of which he substantially failed to do,” the audit stated.

“At the ministry level, the CO should have been agreeing and authorizing overtime for the department and the CFO and DCFO should have been monitoring expenditure, budget variances and forecasts, and escalating concerns to the CO to ensure the department was operating within the parameters of its approved budget; however, these responsibilities were not carried out as intended.”

