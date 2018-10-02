Abuse led to 800% budget overrun at dump
(CNS): Government has finally released a series of internal audit reports documenting abuse and mismanagement of overtime payments at the Department of Environmental Health, which led to an eye-watering 2016/17 budget overspend of 796% — more than CI$2.24 million. The audit, which started in November 2017, was conducted by Andy Bonner, the director of the Cayman Islands Government’s Internal Audit Service and covered three phases, with the final damning report being completed last month.
The review of what went wrong at the dump found “multiple failures and missed opportunities to report the issue across numerous roles and responsibilities within both the Department and the Ministry”.
The audit found a catalog of management failings and made numerous recommendations to address the issue, though all eleven in the final report have been redacted and hidden from public view. In the conclusion of phase 3 of his audit, Bonner described what amounted to an alleged fraud of public cash.
“Our review identified multiple employees from the Department of Environmental Health with implausible 2016/17 overtime records, indicative of widespread abuse and substantial mismanagement within the Solid Waste Collections, Landfill, Recycling and Fleet operations,” he wrote.
“We believe the exploitation of a cultural practice, whereby overtime is routinely accrued before the completion of regular contracted hours, intensified in 2016/17. Inadequate management information renders it impossible to quantify, but a significant number of paid overtime hours could have been regular work hours for which no additional expenditure should have been made.”
Bonner stated that the audit did find that the overspend was also driven by vehicle downtime and staff absenteeism. And despite noting them as “major factors contributing to overtime” for garbage pick-up, it did not find sufficient evidence to substantiate the extent of the 2016/17 increases.
“With inadequate management information, malfunctioning internal controls and conflicting evidence, we believe there is a high probability that intentional abuse of the system was another significant factor behind the increased expenditure,” the audit stated. “We believe a number of options were available to Department of Environmental Health management that could have been deployed to effectively contain the overtime overspend.”
The reports were all released by government on Tuesday afternoon, just a few weeks after the Ministry of Health confirmed that the former DEH director had been retired out of the civil service. Until now, government has made no comment about the scandal surrounding the mismanagement of the dump, and in particular garbage collection, even refusing to acknowledge the absence for almost a year of the director.
But in statement released with the three phases of the audit, officials claimed to have adhered to the audit’s recommendations and that investigations were still going on its findings.
To bolster capacity at DEH, the ministry pointed to the transfer of Richard Simms from Vehicle and Equipment Services and Mark Bothwell from Public Works to the posts of acting director and acting assistant director while government recruits two permanent bosses.
“For the past several months the DEH management team has focused on strict accountability and performance management to deal with the issues of poor attendance and unsatisfactory performance that helped to create the overtime overspend,” ministry officials stated.
“The team has also worked to improve the effectiveness and efficiency of solid waste collections, the area of DEH operations identified as accounting for nearly all the overtime expenditure. This approach has led to a reduction in overtime costs of some 80% over 2017 levels. We believe the success of these efforts has shown in improvements to the regularity of the waste collection service across the Cayman Islands.”
The ministry also stated that the ministry’s chief officer, Jennifer Ahearn, has ensured that senior staff have a clear understanding of their respective roles and responsibilities.
“The ministry has re-introduced internal monthly finance updates to regularise reporting from its finance team to other ministry managers. This also allows the finance staff to provide regular updates on departments’ performance against budget targets,” the release stated. “The chief officer has also taken steps to ensure there is a shared understanding of when matters should be escalated to the chief officer’s attention, and what sort of actions are required to prevent a similar situation in the future.”
The audit made a total of 21 recommendations to prevent a repeat of these significant failings, but eleven have been redacted. While Bonner points to potential abuse by employees, he also implicates both the department and the ministry management.
“Ultimately, the director of DEH had the responsibility of managing the approved budget, avoiding cost overruns and escalating concerns to the ministry, all of which he substantially failed to do,” the audit stated.
“At the ministry level, the CO should have been agreeing and authorizing overtime for the department and the CFO and DCFO should have been monitoring expenditure, budget variances and forecasts, and escalating concerns to the CO to ensure the department was operating within the parameters of its approved budget; however, these responsibilities were not carried out as intended.”
Category: Government Administration, Government Finance, Government oversight, Politics
I live in Savannah and during the past few weeks the garbage was sometimes collected between 4am – 5am in the morning when it is still dark. Very unusual.
“Ultimately, the director of DEH had the responsibility of managing the approved budget, avoiding cost overruns and escalating concerns to the ministry, all of which he substantially failed to do,” the audit stated.
Scapegoat or was he just that dam bad???
No man, not Driftwood…Anybody and Everybody besides poor little Driftwood…
Key points, something serious happend. Chief Officer acted quickly, stopped the bleeding. Called in internal audit. Put in a new leadership team. Held staff accountable. Put procedures in place to ensure problem is not repeated. Released info to the public. A text book response to a major problem.
I am satisfied.
All of which should never have been necessary.
Now let’s make the *economicis geniuses* in the LA, handle our Healthcare as well!
I’m on a gravy train with whiskey wheels!
‘Vehicle downtime’ or in plain English a combination of the ‘couldn’t care less’ attitude of staff towards basic vehicle maintenance like checking the oil and water every week coupled with convenient breakages when they wanted a few days off.
I’ve run a vehicle fleet in the UK and it doesn’t take a genius to see what’s been going on at DEH over the past few years. Because their wages are guaranteed, staff figured out if the equipment they needed to do a job broke they could sit on their backsides doing nothing while it was fixed then pick up overtime during the catch up – I’ve been there, seen it and sacked the idle buggers who were trying to pull stunts like this. In fact on two occasions where the damage was deliberate I’ve had the drivers involved charged with criminal damage. It’s all about having the one thing DEH and many (most?) other government departments lack – management with the balls to roll up their sleeves and get stuck in when their staff are clearly taking the p*** out of the system.
What I don’t understand is if trucks are under repair and there are workers not showing up, then one would assume that overtime would increase (may not be to the tune of 800% but it would), in order to stay on top of the garbage collection. Just my thoughts.
Are any of the employees who supposedly presented fraudulent claims being prosecuted?
Caymankind
sounds like our fearless leaders are making a’ dog’s breakfast’ of everything they put their hands to do.
CNS i am curious about your statement ” finally released” then you said the audit were completed last month. Given that we are only in the 3rd day of October. I think the two sentences conflict.
I know we expect alot from our civil service but i have to say Its kinda hard to release an audit before you have it.
So we now know why Mr Carter disappeared. What I don’t understand is why he was the sole scapegoat? He had accountants below him who should have been monitoring overtime. He had accountants above him who should have been monitoring overtime and Mrs Ahearn in charge of it all. Why didn’t more heads roll on this? Are the people who abused the overtime still there? It reminds me of the HSA overtime scandal; same accountants and same Chief Officer.
Too busy organizing the DG 5k instead of managing it seems. Good management is putting in place checks and balances to ensure that one is on top of the issues before they become so big they cause embarrassment. Who and why is she being so obviously protected. Instead it seems the MO is to blame those below, without giving them the support they need with resources so they wont fail.
What about Roydell’s foreigh deputy who was just allowed to leave the island. What part of this was his responsibility?
Speaking of abuse. No tippage fees paid from hurricane Ivan until the present
Speaking of stupidity. Tippage fees. Here are some thoughts on the subject.
1. There are currently no garbage fees paid by home owners for DEH to come to their house to pickup garbage, but you think it’s a good idea to charge someone $25 to take their garbage to DEH?
2. For every $25 collected, we would have to pay $50 to $100 to have people collect and account for, and ensure that the $25 doesn’t go missing.
3. Construction and garden service companies would go back to dumping their scrap on dyke roads and vacant lots to avoid the $25 fee, so DEH would then have to spend about $250 to clean it up afterwards.
I’m no advocate of free services, but in this instance it gets the garbage to the location where we want it. I would go as far as providing large dumpsters for tipping throughout the island.
Years ago these audits would never have seen the light of day. Thank you CIG for being open and transparent. What is missing is the key point that the chief officer called in internal audit. In the private sector something like this would have been covered up.
I also read that overtime has been reduced by 80% which is a tremendous achivement.
Both the director and the assistant director are no longer with the Department. Shows accountability. Again would never have happend years ago.
In the private sector this level of abuse would never have been tolerated. When you’re paying out of your pocket you tend to sort these types of things out quickly. When it’s someone else’s money nobody seems to care
hhaaha – are we talking degrees here?
“Thank you CIG for being open and transparent.” did you miss the part in the article about redacted docs?
Don’t worry this is the same CIG we should trust to negotiate and oversee a good deal on cruise berthing facilities
Don’t even have their house in order but talking about transparent, accountable government