Hospital silent over ACC’s arrest of staff

(CNS): The Health Services Authority has said it will not be commenting on Tuesday’s arrests by the Anti-Corruption Commission of two members of its staff over allegations of fraud and corruption. The latest ACC investigation that led to the arrests of two George Town men yesterday focuses on the overtime scandal at the hospital that had formed part of an HSA internal audit revealed earlier this year, which resulted in the suspension of the hospital’s security team.

Following the statement from ACC officials yesterday, having learned that the new probe by anti-corruption investigators centred around this latest financial scandal at the hospital, CNS contacted the HSA and the health ministry. CEO Lizzette Yearwood stated in response, “The HSA understands the public’s interest in the matter but as this is an ongoing investigation, the authority is unable to provide any comments at this time.”

She made no further comment and did not answer the CNS question about whether or not the two men arrested by the ACC had been suspended.

The hospital continues to be plagued with financial difficulties and the source of numerous concerns regarding its management. The first major corruption case prosecuted by the ACC centred around a payment system at the hospital known as CarePay, which led to the former HSA board chair, Canover Watson, being charged and convicted of multiple charges of corruption.

The hospital has also caused concern for the Public Accounts Committee over its debt management and wider financial management problems. The chief officer in the health ministry, Jennifer Ahearn, is also under fire as the committee has filed a motion of contempt against her after they concluded she had lied when questioned about the Medical and Dental Council.

The same chief officer is also facing public pressure over mismanagement at the Department of Environmental Health, where another overtime and payment irregularity was discovered. DEH Director Roydell Carter remains on some form of unexplained leave and garbage collection problems have continued for more than a year.

In addition, there are a number of questions surrounding the procurement process that led to a consortium of bidders securing what is expected to be an exceptionally lucrative waste-management contract at the dump.

A consortium led by DECCO (Dart’s general contractor) was identified as the preferred bidder last October, but since then, after eight months of discussions, there has been no indication how those talks on the public-private partnership are developing.

