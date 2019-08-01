Machete-wielding man robs liquor store

(CNS): A lone robber wearing a cream-coloured hoody, a black mask and a pair of gloves, and wielding a machete, made off with an undisclosed small quantity of cash from Liquor-for-Less, close to Foster’s Airport supermarket in George Town last night. Police said that shortly after 10pm the man burst into the booze shop, where he threatened staff with the weapon and then smashed a counter before making off with the money in a light coloured car.

No one was hurt during the stick-up and the case is now being investigated by RCIPS detectives, who are appealing to anyone who may have information to come forward. They can contact the George Town Police Station at 949-4222. Tips can also be submitted anonymously directly to police online here or externally through Crime Stoppers at 800-8477 or online.

Category: Local News