PAC motion threatens CO with contempt

(CNS): Public Accounts Committee Chair Ezzard Miller has filed a motion in the Legislative Assembly on behalf of the entire committee asking parliament to hold the chief officer in the health ministry in contempt after requests to the deputy governor to discipline her were ignored. Jennifer Ahearn could face prosecution for giving false evidence to the committee if the motion, which Miller said has the backing of government as well as opposition members, is carried. Deputy Governor Franz Manderson is expected to respond to Miller this week but has said the CO did not lie.

Miller told CNS he is deeply concerned that it has been more than three months since PAC submitted a report to the Legislative Assembly and wrote to Manderson about evidence that Ahearn had given to the committee. He said that, based on documentary evidence, he and the PAC members think Ahearn lied for the third time in a row when she gave evidence to the committee in October.

The PAC chair said he believes Ahearn has lied to the committee several times before this but it had been dismissed as a mistake or the CO had not sworn an oath so there was little the membership could do to act. However, this time the committee has extensive evidence that Ahearn told a deliberate falsehood and did so after swearing an oath, he said.

The issue relates to evidence that Ahearn gave to PAC when being questioned about the Health Services Authority accounts, where she told the committee that she had made no effort to interfere with the make-up of the Medical and Dental Council and no changes had been made to the line up. Miller said that evidence was misleading and Ahearn must have known it was untrue because less than two weeks before she appeared as a witness the entire council had been changed.

Miller said the evidence was attached to the PAC report given to the LA, demonstrating why committee members believed the health ministry CO had committed perjury. They also wrote to the deputy governor asking him to discipline Ahearn and avoid the need for the more serious move of a contempt motion.

Speaking to CNS on Friday, Miller said he had still not received a response to the letter. However, he said he understood that Manderson was intending to write to him about the issue sometime this week.

But because he had received no such correspondence more than 100 days after he made his request, he has now filed the motion with the LA, setting the parliament on course for a debate and a vote. Given all of the circumstances, he believes that Ahearn misled the committee and said it could no longer go unchallenged.

“I am very concerned about this as I have personally spent a lot of time since 2009 resurrecting that committee and making sure we do the oversight as required,” he said. “If we allow people to come to PAC thinking it’s just a lark and they can say anything they want, what’s the point?”

Miller said that PAC takes its duties seriously and witnesses should take their appearance seriously because this is an important oversight committee providing the only checks and balances on how government uses the people’s money. He said this motion sent a clear signal that the committee means business.

“We have the most recent accounts hearing coming up again shortly, and we can’t expect this CO to be clear and honest with the committee,” Miller warned. “There are some serious questions that we need to ask the CO, including the pending waste management contract and a number of anomalies over how that contract was awarded and other issues plaguing that ministry.”

Miller said he would be extremely concerned about PAC’s future if all 19 members of the LA do not support the motion, given the evidence the committee had submitted. He said the report was signed by all members, including those on the government benches; all the members are again named on the motion that was tabled Friday, and they have all been invited to sign it.

Miller said that they would “question the government’s support and commitment to the work of the committee” if they do not support this motion. He reminded government that when one former chief officer had appeared before PAC and told the truth about the problems in the Department of Children and Family Services, she had been retired, whereas another CO misleads the committee about her own actions, which Miller claimed is documented and “demonstrate she is lying”.

Miller also noted that Ahearn is presiding over a ministry that appears to be particularly troubled at the moment.

“Whether she is the CO that happens to be at the helm of a problem ministry or she is the chief officer that has the worst record for dealing with problems, either way there are a lot of issues in that ministry,” he said. “From her failings over the handling of the CarePay scandal to the recent waste collection issues, those problems keep mounting.”

Miller said there are recent allegations about missing garbage trucks, medical waste being dumped on an open landfill on Cayman Brac, mismanagement and overtime scandals at the landfill and the hospital, as well as the ongoing mysterious disappearance of the DEH director, all on her watch.

CNS has contacted the deputy governor, who has said he will be responding to PAC this week with comments from the chief officer, and that correspondence will be released. However, he briefly stated that Ahearn did not lie to the committee.

