PAC motion threatens CO with contempt
(CNS): Public Accounts Committee Chair Ezzard Miller has filed a motion in the Legislative Assembly on behalf of the entire committee asking parliament to hold the chief officer in the health ministry in contempt after requests to the deputy governor to discipline her were ignored. Jennifer Ahearn could face prosecution for giving false evidence to the committee if the motion, which Miller said has the backing of government as well as opposition members, is carried. Deputy Governor Franz Manderson is expected to respond to Miller this week but has said the CO did not lie.
Miller told CNS he is deeply concerned that it has been more than three months since PAC submitted a report to the Legislative Assembly and wrote to Manderson about evidence that Ahearn had given to the committee. He said that, based on documentary evidence, he and the PAC members think Ahearn lied for the third time in a row when she gave evidence to the committee in October.
The PAC chair said he believes Ahearn has lied to the committee several times before this but it had been dismissed as a mistake or the CO had not sworn an oath so there was little the membership could do to act. However, this time the committee has extensive evidence that Ahearn told a deliberate falsehood and did so after swearing an oath, he said.
The issue relates to evidence that Ahearn gave to PAC when being questioned about the Health Services Authority accounts, where she told the committee that she had made no effort to interfere with the make-up of the Medical and Dental Council and no changes had been made to the line up. Miller said that evidence was misleading and Ahearn must have known it was untrue because less than two weeks before she appeared as a witness the entire council had been changed.
Miller said the evidence was attached to the PAC report given to the LA, demonstrating why committee members believed the health ministry CO had committed perjury. They also wrote to the deputy governor asking him to discipline Ahearn and avoid the need for the more serious move of a contempt motion.
Speaking to CNS on Friday, Miller said he had still not received a response to the letter. However, he said he understood that Manderson was intending to write to him about the issue sometime this week.
But because he had received no such correspondence more than 100 days after he made his request, he has now filed the motion with the LA, setting the parliament on course for a debate and a vote. Given all of the circumstances, he believes that Ahearn misled the committee and said it could no longer go unchallenged.
“I am very concerned about this as I have personally spent a lot of time since 2009 resurrecting that committee and making sure we do the oversight as required,” he said. “If we allow people to come to PAC thinking it’s just a lark and they can say anything they want, what’s the point?”
Miller said that PAC takes its duties seriously and witnesses should take their appearance seriously because this is an important oversight committee providing the only checks and balances on how government uses the people’s money. He said this motion sent a clear signal that the committee means business.
“We have the most recent accounts hearing coming up again shortly, and we can’t expect this CO to be clear and honest with the committee,” Miller warned. “There are some serious questions that we need to ask the CO, including the pending waste management contract and a number of anomalies over how that contract was awarded and other issues plaguing that ministry.”
Miller said he would be extremely concerned about PAC’s future if all 19 members of the LA do not support the motion, given the evidence the committee had submitted. He said the report was signed by all members, including those on the government benches; all the members are again named on the motion that was tabled Friday, and they have all been invited to sign it.
Miller said that they would “question the government’s support and commitment to the work of the committee” if they do not support this motion. He reminded government that when one former chief officer had appeared before PAC and told the truth about the problems in the Department of Children and Family Services, she had been retired, whereas another CO misleads the committee about her own actions, which Miller claimed is documented and “demonstrate she is lying”.
Miller also noted that Ahearn is presiding over a ministry that appears to be particularly troubled at the moment.
“Whether she is the CO that happens to be at the helm of a problem ministry or she is the chief officer that has the worst record for dealing with problems, either way there are a lot of issues in that ministry,” he said. “From her failings over the handling of the CarePay scandal to the recent waste collection issues, those problems keep mounting.”
Miller said there are recent allegations about missing garbage trucks, medical waste being dumped on an open landfill on Cayman Brac, mismanagement and overtime scandals at the landfill and the hospital, as well as the ongoing mysterious disappearance of the DEH director, all on her watch.
CNS has contacted the deputy governor, who has said he will be responding to PAC this week with comments from the chief officer, and that correspondence will be released. However, he briefly stated that Ahearn did not lie to the committee.
A witch hunt. Why is it always the ‘expat’ COs that get singled out by this MLA and others ? Whether its at PAC or Finance c’ttee….
We can no longer deny that there are serious and widespread problems in the administration of the civil service.
Let the hammer fall — and let it resound through the halls of the civil service.
Time to really clean up — not to apply cosmetic touches—and a good place to start is at the top.
What is happening at the lower levels is symptomatic of the problems at the top.
And let us not divert attention by throwing racial red herrings across the discussion path.
Why does the DG have any say in the matter surely if the PAC feels as if perjury was committed the charges should be leveled and then taken to the appropriate court for adjudication?
Surely a member of the government and the head of the civil service shouldn’t be the arbiter of truth in this instance, the point of this sworn testimony is so that the PAC can do it’s job and hold the relevant departments and authorities accountable. If the DG can just step in and halt the process, what is the point? If the government wants to argue that no offenses were committed they can make their arguments before a magistrate just like anyone else the DG’s opinion should be irrelevant on whether the issue is forwarded.
I also have issues with the PAC on this matter, 100 days really? You sit back and watch nothing be done for 100 days when you could have acted much sooner, you have the ability to and should have brought these charges the moment you were aware of the perjury. Why did you even give the government the option to handle this in-house so to speak? So we could have another CO on required paid leave? You accuse her of lying multiple times and then give the DG the option to “avoid the need for the more serious move of a contempt motion” To what end? Is anyone who lies to the PAC just going to have the option to get a slap on the wrist behind closed doors?
The little power our opposition has to keep the government in check, and they seem reluctant to do the bare minimum, such is life in Cayman, where connections, family and decorum are more important than the truth or holding people accountable.
Diogenes
The civil service. A rat’s nest of incompetence.
Get your pitchforks out and get on the war path people!! She’s Driftwood!
(I can assure you, Jennifer Ahearn did not lie)
Lol
Well, its about time someone’s “head in the clouds” rests on the chopping block for the CarePay and other serious failures of the Health Ministry.
Sounds like Deputy Governor Franz Manderson ‘MBE’ is showing his true allegiances here.
2:17 There’s an old joke in the UK that OBE means by ‘Other Buggers’ Efforts’ and MBE means by ‘Many Other Buggers’ Efforts’ – it’s not a generally well-respected award.
People may hate Ezzard, but how I see it, he is a necessary Watch Dog!
I can make no comments on this case, but suffice it to say it is high time civil servants are sent a clear message that the country is demanding that they do their jobs conscientiously and with dedication to their duties.
For once,,,, I can see “eye to eye” with Ezzard. Not everyone who pops up on these shores, by plane or sea, is capable of jumping over the moon! And this is a troubled department! Something has to give!
18
5
Why is this even an issue? Franz should have dealt with this a long time ago. If there is proof she lied then take action, why is he dragging his feet?
Perhaps Ms. Ahearn is a well-meaning individual?
I am also sure that the government she works for is dysfunctional, but this is the whole problem in Cayman.
No one knows what the hell they are doing.
This is why we bring in the consultants.
We pay them a fortune, take our cut and hope that the problem goes away.
Both Miller and Manderson are Lodge, so this will play out well.
Watch for a result that softens the ire of the people.
When will this bullshit end?
This should be interesting.
I want to give Jennifer the benefit of the doubt but when I read the Minutes from this meeting I became very skeptical. The membership of the Board in question was completely changed just a couple of weeks before Jennifer gave testimony. She said there was continuity in the Board membership, but the entire Board changed. And it appears that new members had not been vetted by HSA. Maybe she didn’t know? But it’s alleged that she would have been the person drafting the recommendation to Cabinet for the drastic change in the first place. Hmmm…
If you read the PAC meeting minutes you would see that she siad she wasnt sure and was basing on memory etc. The sheer amont of things people at that level have to do they may not be abke to recall everything. So it looks like a genuine attempt to answer a query and she clealy stated she was going by memory and wasnt sure.
I have no idea what is going on here but I do hope this is not a witch hunt. Surely Mrs. Ahern is not solely responsible for all the problems in the ministry. I wonder how many she could take down with her knowledge of past events?
Will these MLAs make these accusations of the floor of the LA where they cannot hide behind privilege?
It’s on the floor of the LA where MLA’s CAN hide behind privilege . . duh
If the evidence says she lied then she needs to be punished. Little man cant get away with speeding ticket but certain individuals in government seem to be running rackets all over the place with no consequence! I sense there is one rule of law for us and another for them, someone needs to look into the selective prosecution taking place in Cayman and take it to the highest courts possible. Its time to bring this circus of bias to a close.
mla’s y ministers dont get involved in the running of the civil service….yeah..right! they who run the whole show….😈
Much ado about nothing – again!
It doesn’t help that the website for the Medical and Dental Council was last updated 21 October 2011: http://www.gov.ky/portal/page/portal/cighome/find/organisations/azpublicbodies/mddc
funny how they only seem to target driftwood….
Total falsehood, 11:14 am. We actually had a CO dismissed some months ago. Caymanian. Check the newspapers on the unfortunate slew of calls volume service cases involving Caymanians. By no means tejoicing but alas those are facts. Let’s not play the race card.
A bit late, but there you go.
Interesting.
Chief Officer Ahearn should have been fired because of the CarePay fiasco signing contracts and approving payments that were not reviewed. The fact that she and HSA CEO Lizzette Yearwood are still employed today is a miracle and the power of knowing and the right people like DG Manderson and Premier Alden.
Ozzie’s frustration
Please stop this witch hunt. Honorable Premier you should intervene on behalf of this good lady.
