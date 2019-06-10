Driver 2½ times over limit when killed cyclist

(CNS): The court heard Friday that Wilfred Ellington Myles Jr (29) was more than two and a half times over the legal alcohol limit, that he was driving on the wrong side of the road and travelling at more than 40mph in a 25mph zone when he struck and killed Ignacio ‘Nacho’ Kirzner (21) as he rode his bike along North Church Street. Myles, who pleaded guilty to causing Kirzner’s death at around 5:30am on 15 April, was driving his girlfriend’s GMC Yukon, was at the time disqualified from driving, on probation regarding other offences and had taken the car without permission.

Myles also admitted to a catalog of crimes relating to the case but will have to wait for several more weeks to find out how long he will serve in jail. He has already committed a number of driving offences, including DUI, and has been disqualified from driving on a number of occasions.

As prosecutor Scott Wainwright explained the details of this case to Justice Roger Chapple, he said that Myles had left the scene but immediately called his father when he returned to his girlfriend’s house asking for help, and indicated that he had hit something. His girlfriend called the police and when they arrived, he was shocked to learn he had killed Kizner but had made admissions from the moment of his arrest.

Wainwright revealed details of the family’s moving victim impact statement about the loss of their loved one, who was just 21, and with his whole life ahead of him, had saved his money to come to the Cayman Islands and had been here just three months. He was described as a kind, humble and responsible young man by the family, who said they were all suffering nightmares about the way he had died.

In Myles’ defence, Prathna Bodden explained how devastated and genuinely remorseful her client was. He had very little memory of the incident, only that the music was very loud in the car at the time he collided with something. But in a letter to the family, Myles said that if he could switch places “with Ignacio he would do so in a heartbeat”.

The court heard how Myles has a serious alcohol problem, and although just before the collision he had been trying to stay clean and attending AA classes, he had recently lost his job, had become extremely depressed and begun drinking again. She said it was in this state of depression and abusing alcohol again that he made the “catastrophic decision” to take his girlfriend’s car.

After hearing all of details, the judge said he would need time to consider the appropriate sentence for such an offence, which he said was always always one of the most difficult to decide. He said he had to bear in mind all the circumstances, including the “public outrage” about the defendant’s behaviour and the anguish of the families involved.

Justice Chapple added that he hoped to have a decision within two weeks, as he offered his condolences to Kirzner’s family, several of whom were in the court at the time.

