Expat walks free despite importing 3 unlicensed guns

Anton Parygin

(CNS): Prosecutors have dropped the case against Anton Parygin (45), a Canadian-Israeli-Russian citizen who arrived in the Cayman Islands in early 2022 with three unlicensed guns, despite being told by the police that he could not lawfully bring the weapons here until he had secured licences. In court on Friday, the crown officially stopped the case a month after a judge found that he had brought the weapons into the country under a section of the law which is designed for transient travellers but does not exclude residents.

Parygin, an IT worker employed by a company registered with Cayman Enterprise City, brought a 12-gauge shotgun, a semi-automatic rifle and a 9mm semi-automatic handgun with him when he moved here for the job. There was no indication during a legal hearing last month why Parygin wanted to bring the collection of weapons here.

When he arrived at Owen Roberts International Airport, he presented the weapons to customs officers, who arrested him on suspicion of importation and possession of an unlicensed firearm. Parygin denied the charges. When his case opened last month, defence attorneys Ben Tonner KC and James Stenning argued that there was no case against their client because he had followed the law.

Following several hours of legal submissions from the defence and the crown, Justice Marlene Carter found in favour of Tonner’s position that the law allowed Parygin to travel with the weapons because he had declared the guns and handed them to customs officers as soon as he arrived here, giving him the opportunity to apply for a licence.

After delivering her ruling, Justice Carter advised the crown to give proper consideration to continuing the prosecution. Initially, they sought to proceed, but on Friday, Assistant Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions Scott Wainwright told the court that the case had been reconsidered; a nolle prosequi (notice to abandon the prosecution) was entered, and the charges were dropped.

Wainwright said the DPP had reviewed the matter and decided it should not proceed. The judge then dismissed the case and released Parygin from his bail conditions, including returning a $30,000 cash bond used to secure his bail.

The weapons that Parygin brought with him are still in the custody of the CBC, but the court did not order that they be destroyed and told Parygin’s legal team to contact customs directly about the return of the guns, which at this point are still unlicensed. To get them back, Parygin will need to obtain a gun licence or special permission from the police commissioner; otherwise, he must leave Cayman before the end of a time period prescribed by the CBC, which could be up to a year.