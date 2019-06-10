Gov’t secures extra $1.6M cash for home repairs

(CNS): Government voted another CI$1.62 million for spending largely on home repairs for the most vulnerable. But given the significant surplus the public purse is expected to have at the end the year, there should be no negative impacts, Finance Minister Roy McTaggart told his colleagues at the relevant committee hearing Friday. The money was for the Ministry of Community Affairs, part of the premier’s portfolio, for repairs and assistance for those in need, particularly the elderly, disabled or families with young children, where their safety and well-being is at risk.

Premier Alden McLaughlin explained that there were still 22 priority projects for this year. Seven are underway or have been completed so far this year, but there was no funding for them in this year’s budget, despite the real and immediate need for these projects. He noted concerns that dealing with deteriorating homes in a piecemeal manner or leaving them unaddressed would make things worse and more costly to deal with in future.

McLaughlin had asked for CI$1.2 million to get the repairs to identified properties done as soon as possible, but later added another CI$460,000 based on the emergence of additional need.

He revealed that since the introduction of the housing repairs programme, which was started in 2015, around 36 homes across Grand Cayman had been repaired while similar work on the Sister Islands was done under a different budget item. These 22 projects covered homes in all districts on Grand Cayman, he added.

The premier told the committee that the programme is supposed to limit spending for each project to $25,000 but most were well in excess of that. As the community affairs minister, he had approved the necessary additional spending on each one, which is why the original budget had already been spent before the year was halfway through, he said.

He said government had to be careful that the money allocated to this programme was not being abused and that there were criteria to access the money. He said the ministry would not go down the road of repairing homes that landlords are renting out to the poor and vulnerable except in very specific circumstances.

The premier also noted the difficulty, especially politically, of taking money from Caymanian homeowners who have been helped in some way by government, even from the families after their elderly relatives who have died, as government has been embroiled in awkward fights in the court.

Related

Category: Government Finance, Politics