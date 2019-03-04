Police on lookout for stolen white Honda

(CNS): Police are on the hunt for a car thief after a white 1998 Honda Civic, registration #126 541, was stolen from outside a condo commplex on the West Bay Road on Friday evening. The car had been parked at Sunset Cove beside Margaritavill, and was last seen at about 8:30pm on 1st March being driven away by an unknown man, according to an RCIPS release. The car is said to have a slight dent in the left rear bumper.

Anyone with information regarding this stolen vehicle is asked to call 911 or the George Town Police Station at 949-4222.  Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, or website. Tips can also be submitted anonymously via the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online.

