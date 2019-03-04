Fossils reveal unique Cayman mammal species

(CNS): Ancient remains of animals eaten by crocodiles here in the Cayman Islands have revealed three species of previously unknown mammals that were indigenous to these islands, however the small furry creatures have been extinct for around 300 years. The fossilised bones were collected from caves, sinkholes and peat deposits across the islands between the 1930’s and 1990’s and since held at museums in London and the United States. Researchers have now studied and described the remains of these unique animals.

On Monday the Bulletin of the American Museum of Natural History published the details of the discovery and described a small shrew-like mammal named Nesophontes hemicingulus (Grand Cayman and Cayman Brac), and two large rodents Capromys pilorides lewisi (Grand Cayman, Little Cayman, and Cayman Brac), and Geocapromys caymanensis (Grand Cayman and Cayman Brac).

Scientists said that comparisons with other extinct and living West Indian mammals indicate that the biogeographic origins of all three animals are sub-species of populations in Cuba. They calculated that all three animals became extinct sometime in the 1700’s following the arrival of European settlers in the Cayman Islands.

They noted that the West Indies lost nearly all its species-rich land mammal fauna during the current geological age due to direct or indirect human impacts, and this study provides a new baseline to understand the magnitude of human-caused mammal extinctions during the recent past.

Researchers said that the three mammals were unique to the Cayman Islands, existing nowhere else in the world. Professor Samuel Turvey, Senior Research Fellow at ZSL’s Institute of Zoology and co-author of the paper, said humans were almost certainly to blame and that they are just the tip of the iceberg for mammal extinctions in our region.

“It’s vitally important to understand the factors responsible for past extinctions of island species, as many threatened species today are found on islands. The handful of Caribbean mammals that still exist today are the last survivors of a unique vanished world and represent some of the world’s top conservation priorities,” he added.

Related

Category: Land Habitat, Science & Nature