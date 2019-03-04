Police round up NYE suspect in GT mugging

(CNS): A 31-year-old-man from George Town who was arrested over a robbery that took place on New Years Eve has now been charged and was due to appear in court Monday. The man is accused of threatening his victim with a knife before making off with his phone. The mugging happened in Greenwood Drive in George Town while the victim was sitting in a car. The suspect is also accused of slashing the tyres on the vehicle. Police said the phone was recovered during the investigation and returned to the victim.

