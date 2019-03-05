Youth struggle with suicidal thoughts, self-harm

(CNS Local Life): Results of the mental-health component of the 2018 Cayman Islands Student Drug Use (CISDUS) biennial survey, which were shared at the recent Youth Mental Health Symposium, pointed to issues concerning students considering suicide, engaging in self-harm and being bullied. More than 200 people attended the second annual symposium, held 23 February and organised by the Alex Panton Foundation, to hear the first nationally representative data on how children and young adults in Cayman are coping with mental-health issues.

Read more and comment on CNS Local Life

Related

Category: Health, Mental Health