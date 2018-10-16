Repeat teen runaway missing since Sunday

(CNS): Police are once again appealing to the public to help them track down Roseanna Redden (16), who has run away from the Frances Bodden Children’s Home in Bodden Town. The teenager was said to have absconded on Sunday, 14 October, some time in the afternoon. She was last seen yesterday afternoon at the John Gray High School at about 12:30pm. She was wearing dark jeans, a purple top and a black jacket. She has black natural hair has brown eyes and is of brown complexion.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is encouraged to call Bodden Town Police Station at 947-2220.

Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, or via the RCIPS website. Tips can also be submitted via the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at800-8477(TIPS), or online here.

Category: Local News