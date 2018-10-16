CIG plans to rip up trees in George Town

(CNS): Government has appointed Colin Lumsden as manager for the Cayman Islands capital, and he reportedly began his job on Monday, but so far few details have been revealed about his recruitment, which is part of government’s plans for the long-awaited revitalisation of George Town. Tristan Hydes, the deputy chief officer in the planning ministry, revealed Lumsden’s appointment at a recent NRA conference, where he said that one of the first things the town boss would be doing was to remove trees. CNS has contacted the planning department and the ministry, including Hydes, several times about this but we have so far received no response.

News about this removal of tress in the capital, which is already suffering from a severe shortage of greenery and shade, came just days after a new climate change report, which stressed the need to change our way of life completely to save the planet from the massively negative impacts of global warming.

It is also just a few weeks since Planning Minister Joey Hew, who will be spearheading the George Town revitalization project when it gets underway, spoke at the Caribbean Transitional Energy Conference and said how important the environment was to his government.

Hew acknowledged the impact climate change, especially sea level rise, was going to have on islands states like Cayman and the need to reduce carbon footprints, making it hard to understand how his ministry could be sanctioning the removal of any trees.

CNS sent questions asking for more information about the plan to remove trees, including which ones, why they were being removed and what plans, if any, government has to replace those that are removed or to address the lack of trees in the capital. Two weeks later, no one has answered our questions.

Speaking in the Legislative Assembly last November, Hew said that the redevelopment of George Town would include creating pedestrian-only zones and the beautification of the capital area, with the introduction of more trees and flora — contradicting the comments made more recently by his civil service management team.

