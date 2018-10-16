CIG plans to rip up trees in George Town
(CNS): Government has appointed Colin Lumsden as manager for the Cayman Islands capital, and he reportedly began his job on Monday, but so far few details have been revealed about his recruitment, which is part of government’s plans for the long-awaited revitalisation of George Town. Tristan Hydes, the deputy chief officer in the planning ministry, revealed Lumsden’s appointment at a recent NRA conference, where he said that one of the first things the town boss would be doing was to remove trees. CNS has contacted the planning department and the ministry, including Hydes, several times about this but we have so far received no response.
News about this removal of tress in the capital, which is already suffering from a severe shortage of greenery and shade, came just days after a new climate change report, which stressed the need to change our way of life completely to save the planet from the massively negative impacts of global warming.
It is also just a few weeks since Planning Minister Joey Hew, who will be spearheading the George Town revitalization project when it gets underway, spoke at the Caribbean Transitional Energy Conference and said how important the environment was to his government.
Hew acknowledged the impact climate change, especially sea level rise, was going to have on islands states like Cayman and the need to reduce carbon footprints, making it hard to understand how his ministry could be sanctioning the removal of any trees.
CNS sent questions asking for more information about the plan to remove trees, including which ones, why they were being removed and what plans, if any, government has to replace those that are removed or to address the lack of trees in the capital. Two weeks later, no one has answered our questions.
Speaking in the Legislative Assembly last November, Hew said that the redevelopment of George Town would include creating pedestrian-only zones and the beautification of the capital area, with the introduction of more trees and flora — contradicting the comments made more recently by his civil service management team.
Category: Land Habitat, Science & Nature
cig has not a clue regarding revitilisation of gt or modern urban living generally…….
The Rotary Club of Grand Cayman planted the Black Olive trees along Cardinal Avenue with the full support of the Government of the day many years ago. Should today’s Government remove them may I suggest a refund to the club. Where Government has totally lost the plot is the beatification of George Town or lack thereof. On several occasions I have personally offered money and assistance as well as that of the Rotary Club to provide both fauna and benches for people to use in town. Look around Heroe’s Square. There is nowhere to sit.
Moreover many years ago the club provided about eight benches that were built in Northward Prison for which the inhabitants were paid. Where are they I ask. Before you wags answer that question , it is not Northward.
What George Town needs is a local council to take over and do something positive rather than procrastinate like our well worn government. As one says procrastination is the thief of time. Maybe that is the same thief that nicked the benches.
The benches were most likely removed for Heroes Day parade every January. However, they should have been replaced for persons to sit the rest of the year.
Is this news
What in the world?! People are over here in different areas of the US telling me of their vacation experiences in Grand Cayman and highlighting the beauty of the trees in George Town especially in front of the court house, library and waterfront. WHAT is going on there?!
I hope Mr Lumsden isn’t the same CI Govt architect that ripped up all the trees in front of the courthouse in favour of the useless fountain that nobody enjoys because it’s too damn hot. Great start.
As I said before we don’t do trees here, just concrete and barber green. Seems like all the old trees and indigenous here is regarded as weeds to be mowed down at the first opportunity. Take a page out of the book from all great cities of the world, they have plenty of green space. what a waste land we’re turning into.
Only stupid people with no foresight would talk about revitalization, yet hell bent on destroying trees. Other parts of the world they are planting trees but here in Cayman, those stagnated brains are getting ready to destroy trees. What’s wrong with those bright birds?
Two more brain cells those politicians would be a Bush. Get it?