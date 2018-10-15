Man faces serious charges over barroom brawl

(CNS): Gregorio Camacho Hernandez (49) is facing serious charges following a fight outside a George Town bar last month. In court on Friday, Hernandez, who is a resident of Bodden Town, pleaded not guilty to wounding with intent in connection with a violent encounter outside a bar on Shedden Road, east of Eastern Avenue. Hernandez and his victim were said to have engaged in an altercation where both sustained injuries, but the complainant received a serious wound to the face. Hernandez, who was bailed until trial next year, does not speak English and was assisted by an interpreter.

Category: Local News