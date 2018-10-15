MLA prepared to ‘eat own vomit’ for coalition
(CNS): The PPM’s backbench member for George Town West, David Wight, said that he was prepared to “eat his own vomit for his country” as he addressed the issue of being in a coalition with his former arch political enemy, McKeeva Bush. Before the PPM joined forces with now Speaker Bush, Wight was one of his loudest critics. But as a guest on Radio Cayman on Monday, the PPM party stalwart was asked by Johann Moxam about the situation he was now in, and gave the answer implying he was willing to go to extremes for the Cayman people.
Wight, the councillor for the Ministry of Tourism, said he had first been accused of eating his own vomit by an unnamed MLA in West Bay.
He then stated, “I just want to say that, for my love of my country, my deep love for Cayman, if it takes eating my own vomit to do what is right for Cayman and work with others that I never used to work with and had disagreements with, then I will eat my own vomit. That’s what I want to say.”
Wight appeared on For the Record with Health Minister Dwayne Seymour to discuss the controversial cruise and cargo project. However, neither of them appeared able to address most of the questions and concerns raised by callers, who in some cases were cut off by the host, Orrett Connor, because he said they had a limited time slot.
Seymour admitted that he had not fully supported the project on the campaign trail, adding to public concerns that the current administration does not have a clear mandate for this project, as claimed by the premier.
However, Seymour said that, having met with the tourism minister after the elections, his concerns were alleviated and he now supported it. Nevertheless, despite this sit-down with the minister, he seemed to know very little about the project or why he supported it. On several occasion during the show he said that listeners had raised good questions that he would raise in caucus, as he clearly did not know the answers.
The environment minister also, once again, demonstrated a significant lack of knowledge about the marine environment and seemed to think that just one reef was at stake.
Both men struggled with the issue of a referendum, and although they appeared not to want to be seen as undermining a very important democratic principle, Seymour suggested that the estimated $1 million on a vote was too expensive and referendums should only happen when there is an elections.
Seymour, whose portfolio includes environmental health, has faced considerable public criticism because his ministry has faced some serious challenges since the election regarding the waste of public money. It was recently revealed that the mismanagement of garbage collection had cost the taxpayer an additional $2 million after the Department of Environmental Health went over budget by 800%.
Wight, however, said that he did not believe government should have a referendum over “every little thing …just because some people make noise”.
The proposed cruise and cargo project has polarized the community, but even the most ardent opponents and supporters agree that it is by no means a “little thing”. The project will, if it goes ahead, be the biggest infrastructure development in the country’s history. It is expected to cost a minimum of $200 million and many people believe it will cost a great deal more.
It also involves the dredging and destruction of many acres of living reef systems in George Town Harbour; it is likely to take around three years to construct and will fundamentally alter the appearance of the country’s capital forever.
It will lead to an increase in numbers that will have a massive impact on local infrastructure and attractions, and could have a detrimental impact on the country’s far more lucrative tourism product.
The big question is, will Johann Moxam run in 2021?
i have my doubts.
It is very easy to do what Johann is doing: being overly critical.
David Wight is a porch politician, just like a porch mason, sitting on the doorstep but not entering in.
If he truly cared about Cayman, he would call those Lodge people out.
Go for it David, I fill up at your place once or twice a week.
David is just being David which is exactly why we voted him in and he is a lock for 2021.
Its amazing what one can achieve when you work to your strengths and give the people 100% of your effort every day.
One thing good that comes out of this wretched coalition is that we can see through the stripes and spots. Your true nature is revealed. Remember not to vote for this bunch of fools again regardless of what they profess or promise.
Amazing how certain news sources and asspiring politicians will try to twist things to shoot at anyone that doesn’t share their view. The two mlas did great this morning and are some of the more liked in the bunch. Having their support for the dock is great. Davidn inparticular has grown on all of us, hope he runs again as we dearly need public servants with his love of country
In the words of Alden, what a train wreck! To send Seymour & Wight on the radio together is a JOKE! Both don’t know anything which you can see by their performance this morning on the radio! Truthfully we all know that Seymour should not be a minister and Wight just got lucky getting elected because of where he ran and people knowing his family. As time goes on this ‘unity government’ is such an embarrassment! #Shameonyoualden
God help the Cayman Islands if these two represent best in leadership
To be very honest, I think that the idea of holding a referendum for this issue is wrong and undermines our democratic process. I am a Caymanian and an active voter. The time for raising these concerns was at the time that we were choosing and voting for our representatives. Whether or not the Premier is correct in suggesting that his Government has a clear mandate from the people to proceed with this port project is not the point at all or the correct focus for this argument. Rather, any government elected in a democratic process has a very clear and explicit mandate to do what is best for their country in the ordinary course of business as long as it is done in good faith and in accordance with good governance policies.
What really makes me angry is that so many people think that this referendum is a referendum on the importance of our oceans, reefs and natural environment. In my opinion, that is not what it is at all. Although an important issue and this debate has forced the Government to be as open as possible with the people of this country, this referendum will not provide some kind of edict on the value of the environment to this Government. Rather it is an exercise of potentially wasting time and money (we pay dearly in taxes all the time even though no directly) in government negotiations concerning this project which as far as I can tell has been conducted in good faith and in compliance with our own laws of good governance.
As private citizens we are blessed to be able to express our opinions (as we should) with respect to whatever is important to us. The members of the government however do not have that luxury. They would be remiss in their civic duties and fiduciary responsibilities if they valued one group’s opinions without giving proper consideration to all other aspects of our society and our economy. As servants of the people, the government members must weigh everything together not only with respect to being good stewards of the environment but also as good stewards of our economy. I do not blame the relevant groups for raising their concerns and I certainly do not think they haven’t done their research with respect to the issues they are raising. I strongly agree that these have to be factored into the decision, but it is only one factor. It is only one part of the larger picture. It has to be weighed against such aspects as the overall economy, the value of diversifying our tourism product, the value of the jobs and businesses which depend on the cruise industry and also the potential benefits of being able to upgrade the cargo dock facilities without otherwise having to look for or raise funding for the same (which hopefully will help to bring down overall cost of living in due course).
I am not saying in this comment whether I agree or disagree with this project (that is my opinion and obviously I do not have all of the relevant information about all of the above noted points to weigh against my opinion to say that it would be right) but I will say what I DO NOT AGREE with as a Caymanian, as a registered voter, as a tax payer, community member, lover of my people and country, lover of my environment and a very concerned citizen is that this referendum and the costs associated with it (both in actually conducting such a referendum and in the opportunities lost because of it) is a good thing or even the right thing. I actually think that it represents a very dangerous precedent. I have expressed my opinions very clearly to my local representatives on this issue and I ask how many other people have done that before jumping on the bandwagon and signing this referendum petition? How many people have tried to actually use their power as the voters and the ultimate EMPLOYERS of our representatives in the Government to make their voices heard? Holding the Government for ransom and backing them into a corner is not the right or fair way to deal with this issue or any issue. A referendum is a very serious and important safeguard for the rights and freedoms of this country, but I do not think that it should be used as a way for a minority (no matter how righteous and well informed they are) to assert their views on a particular issue. The people elected to the Government must take everything in the balance when making a decision and they must make the best possible decision with the best possible information available to them at the time for the best possible outcome for future generations. I will say that it is arguably just as important for my children to have as many possibilities to flourish in the economic environment of the future (and by diversifying our tourism product, it could be argued, helps to safeguard this) as it is for them to have as much of our natural environment preserved as possible.
I really believe that we need to step back and pause to consider the wider implications of this discussion and this referendum. I strongly encourage all members of the community to reach out to their local representatives and have their voices heard in a fair and equal way with everyone else. What’s more, if you have signed the petition and any of what I have said strikes a cord with you and you have changed your mind about signing it, please do reach out to the organizers and ask them to withdraw your name. I respect the arguments on both sides of the debate, but I cannot agree that a referendum is the right or most democratic way to handle this issue.
It is so important that we exercise our right to express our views, but we also have to consider the value of other people’s views even when they disagree with us (which I admit is not always easy for me). Unfortunately, the tone of this debate has disintegrated so much that the general feeling is that the opinion of certain members of our community are right and just and others are not. All of our opinions have value. This is our country and whether or not I sign this petition says NOTHING about how much I care about this country or the environment and it isn’t fair or right for the supporters of this referendum to suggest that it does.
Thank you CNS for providing this forum which has allowed me to express my opinion on this subject.
Councillor David has thrived in his position. I have been amazed as I have seen him mature over the past two years into an exemplary countryman who has represented the Cayman Islands across the globe with honor and distinguishment. Unlike others who scream and gnash their teeth for attention, David has remained humble and true to himself.
Does the environment minister even know what a coral reef is?
It’s not easy to get on radio and put yourself out there for criticism, yet it’s very easy for heir sitting in their cars twinddling their thumbs and doing not much with their lives to criticize. These men did not buy their way to their positions. They got in there with their reputations as dedicated Caymanians who our own people have put their trust in. I trust them and think they are working togetther for the betterment of Cayman’s future and Caymanian jobs.
One of the repeat callers spends every one of his calls just tossing insult after insult. So childish. He also talks about supporting education more, but obviously his broughtupsy was lacking. So much anger and hate. Stinks of jealousy.
Thank God we have some one who is prepared to put his country first and not let his pride come first!
Loved Mr Seymours comment that this is the best time to go through with a project like this. You have PPM, UDP and Independents all together to make sure all of Cayman benefits.
I respect Councillor Wight even more after reading that comment. It’s refreshing to see politicians compromise and leave their egos at the door for the betterment of the Cayman Islands. Being able to work together with people you don’t agree with is a rare trait that more politicians need.
David wight is one of our own. We need to stop tearing our own Caymanians down. David has been phenomenal for the past year and a half in government. Always out in the public eye with a bright smile and representing Cayman proudly. It’s a shame this news site has taken it all way out of context and trying to push their own agenda. Every other article is anti-port these days with so much rhetoric and saying anything to try to convince people to not want it. If you have to try this hard hen you know it’s something that has a lot of merit. I value Caymanians over a relatively small area of the ocean that is far from pristine after anchors have been thrown for the past 40 years and the tender boats have pumped millions of gallons of gasoline in the surrounding water.
So tired of hearing Johann and Mario making up garbage Everytime they are on radio. Not sure if either of them even knows whether they actually believe the lies they tell at this point. Funny thing for Mario is that he’s talked for and against every topic on this in so many directions that he probably isn’t sure every morning what is talking points actually are.
Big up Mr. Wight, a true statesman and one of the few selfless politicians out there. Unlike so many wannabe “political pundents” out there that have nothing but love of self and hearing their own voices.
Mr Wight and the unity government doing g a great job, keep making it for Caymanians and keep making us proud!!!
Taken so out of context and over spun as usual. Minister Wight simply echoed a phrase that another politician tried to use as an attack on him.
Minister Wight has been phenomenal and his statement this morning was nothing short of showing us that he is in this for us the Caymanian people and for our and his country first. Simply put he will do whatever is needed and work with whoever he has to, putting political history and differences of opinion and personal attacks aside to make this a better place to live and be called a Caymanian.
BIG Mac is really his daddy & their daddy now!
Mr. Wight couldn’t answer simple questions it was embarrassing
“Minister Wight”
Minister of what? The ministry of putting his foot in his mouth? Maybe the Minister of the Clueless and the ill educated
You don’t even know what position the man hold but you are up at arms defending him
Mindless PPM Minion confirmed
Wight……just another Aldin hero worshipper.
He’s not a minister.
I wish every person in government was as honest as David is. Unfortunately most are more worried about power, especially the opposition, over doing what is best for the island. David has never cared about his status, he simply wants to serve the people of the Cayman Islands as best possible.
AGREE 100% we need more people like David in our government. We need more people that love country more than self and aren’t motivated by egotistical political reasons.
I’m sorry … eat his own vomit ? Only a dog does that! No self respect and blind loyalty to Alden.. give me the Opposition any day at least they won’t be caught dead eating their vomit and selling out
David Wight has been one of the brightest stars of this government. He is a model Caymanian who has devoted his entire life to supporting and promoting Cayman and Caymanians. Proud of him.
Jon Jon is possibly a worse minister than Ossie
David is just as useful as tits on a bull
Both proved how poor the quality of representation is in Cayman today. Highly overpaid for their abilities.
Half the repeat callers are unemployed and classifying to ty to finally get a steady overpaying government position. These guys earned their positions by being voted in by CAYAMANIANS. They are our representatives and they’re doing phenomenally. Cayman has never been in a better position.
Birds of a feather flock together
hopefully this flock of fools is migratory… and gets lost on the way back
One can only hope
I agree, hopefully the opposition fly out to Jamaica and stay there.
Yikes, this is why they send the tried and true smooth talker extraordinaire Austin, to shower the listeners with his platitudes, cliches and to dance around the issues while providing the government narrative and discounting everything he said for the past 10 years
The fact that they let two clueless members of the government caucus on a radio show at once
Who okayed this? Someone clearly slipped up here
These two ministers, especially David wear their hearts on their sleeves. They went through the gauntlet of a campaign trail and came out victorious. They earned their positions.
David should be paying Kurt Tibbetts half his monthly paycheck
Again not a minister
But please continue to act as if you know what you are talking about
David WIght was another pawn in the sea of mindless PPM candidates, the majority of whom were not elected thankfully
Simply winning due to party affiliation and a split vote
David Wight is not a maverick, he is not an outsider he votes the way he is told just as the rest of the backbench does
Any suggestion or belief that he isn’t like the others or isn’t like a normal politician is simply incorrect
Not to mention the fact that 60% of the votes in GTW and GTS (where Wight and Conolly won respectively) was against them
aka the majority of voters in GTW and GTS did not want a PPM representative
Dogs eat vomit! And it’s nothing to brag about
It is obvious that because the two members of government on today’s For The Record radio show did not say what you would want them to say that they are “clueless,” but if they had said what you wanted to hear they would have been the “most knowledgeable and best politicians in living memory” according to you, isn’t that the truth? Funny thing, politics. Right or wrong in your opinion, at least they speak their own minds & beliefs, not someone else’s. Money has a hell of a way of talking. Or should I say making people talk what they do not want to talk or believe. I wonder if CNS is listening, & getting insulted? Case in point, one might say!!!!!
CNS: Who knows! We might be insulted if we could figure out what on earth the garbled mess at the end of your comment means.
A woeful performance from two pathetic politicians that are an embarrassment to the principles of objectivity, professionalism and fundamental understanding of the constitution and the issues surrounding the project.
I actually found their views and commentary refreshing. Honest thought and well thought out opinions. It was nice to finally hear them tell it how it is and call out the opposition for flip flopping on the port just to try to start campaigning for the next election. The opposition are envious and power hungry.
Amen