MLA prepared to ‘eat own vomit’ for coalition

(CNS): The PPM’s backbench member for George Town West, David Wight, said that he was prepared to “eat his own vomit for his country” as he addressed the issue of being in a coalition with his former arch political enemy, McKeeva Bush. Before the PPM joined forces with now Speaker Bush, Wight was one of his loudest critics. But as a guest on Radio Cayman on Monday, the PPM party stalwart was asked by Johann Moxam about the situation he was now in, and gave the answer implying he was willing to go to extremes for the Cayman people.

Wight, the councillor for the Ministry of Tourism, said he had first been accused of eating his own vomit by an unnamed MLA in West Bay.

He then stated, “I just want to say that, for my love of my country, my deep love for Cayman, if it takes eating my own vomit to do what is right for Cayman and work with others that I never used to work with and had disagreements with, then I will eat my own vomit. That’s what I want to say.”

Wight appeared on For the Record with Health Minister Dwayne Seymour to discuss the controversial cruise and cargo project. However, neither of them appeared able to address most of the questions and concerns raised by callers, who in some cases were cut off by the host, Orrett Connor, because he said they had a limited time slot.

Seymour admitted that he had not fully supported the project on the campaign trail, adding to public concerns that the current administration does not have a clear mandate for this project, as claimed by the premier.

However, Seymour said that, having met with the tourism minister after the elections, his concerns were alleviated and he now supported it. Nevertheless, despite this sit-down with the minister, he seemed to know very little about the project or why he supported it. On several occasion during the show he said that listeners had raised good questions that he would raise in caucus, as he clearly did not know the answers.

The environment minister also, once again, demonstrated a significant lack of knowledge about the marine environment and seemed to think that just one reef was at stake.

Both men struggled with the issue of a referendum, and although they appeared not to want to be seen as undermining a very important democratic principle, Seymour suggested that the estimated $1 million on a vote was too expensive and referendums should only happen when there is an elections.

Seymour, whose portfolio includes environmental health, has faced considerable public criticism because his ministry has faced some serious challenges since the election regarding the waste of public money. It was recently revealed that the mismanagement of garbage collection had cost the taxpayer an additional $2 million after the Department of Environmental Health went over budget by 800%.

Wight, however, said that he did not believe government should have a referendum over “every little thing …just because some people make noise”.

The proposed cruise and cargo project has polarized the community, but even the most ardent opponents and supporters agree that it is by no means a “little thing”. The project will, if it goes ahead, be the biggest infrastructure development in the country’s history. It is expected to cost a minimum of $200 million and many people believe it will cost a great deal more.

It also involves the dredging and destruction of many acres of living reef systems in George Town Harbour; it is likely to take around three years to construct and will fundamentally alter the appearance of the country’s capital forever.

It will lead to an increase in numbers that will have a massive impact on local infrastructure and attractions, and could have a detrimental impact on the country’s far more lucrative tourism product.

