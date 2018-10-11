Vote count challenges claim for port mandate

(CNS): Premier Alden McLaughlin has said the government does not need to put the proposed controversial cruise berthing and cargo expansion project to a referendum because the last election result gave it a mandate to press on. But voter numbers don’t add up for government: an analysis of the results shows that almost 11,000 people (around 69% of the turnout) did not vote for the current tourism minister’s vision of the cruise project. In total, PPM candidates secured only one-third of the entire vote, including those that went to Tara Rivers, who ran as an independent, and the eight losing PPM candidates.

Two thirds of the electorate voted for independents, who were either opposed partially or entirely to the current option, or the CDP, which on the campaign trail was much more indifferent about this project.

The CDP manifesto stated that if they were elected to government they would “review the current cargo and cruise port operations and reports and studies on expansion or relocation and determine the best solution for stakeholders and Cayman” — a far cry from wholehearted support that the two CDP members now in government, Captain Eugene Ebanks and Speaker McKeeva Bush, have for the proposal being pursued by Tourism Minister Moses Kirkconnell.

Bernie Bush, the MLA for West Bay North who no longer caucuses with the CDP, has offered his support for a national referendum. This means he is the only person on the government back-benches (and therefore not bound by collective responsibility of Cabinet) who is willing to say he recognises the need for this to go to a public ballot.

The PPM also has two independents in this administration. But when the public cast their vote for Austin Harris in Prospect, he had campaigned against the port, while Dwayne Seymour (BTE) rarely mentioned it.

In addition, 418 of the total 5,337 PPM votes went to Wayne Panton, who made it clear on the campaign trail that he was not fully committed to the current project. It is also impossible to know how many of the 4,919 remaining PPM voters actually supported the port, despite voting for one of the party candidates.

What is known is that of the 15,860 people who voted in the 2017 election, around 75% of registered voters (10,941) voted for a candidate who did not support the project that is currently being pursued by the government.

Another major problem for the government in its claim to have a mandate to press ahead with this project is that its overall mandate is shaky, given the mixed outcome of Cayman’s first ‘one man, one vote’ election under a ‘first past the post’ system.

With just 5,447 votes between all 13 government members, over 10,400 people did not vote for any member of the current administration, let alone offer any kind of endorsement via the ballot box for the cruise facility that it is currently pursuing.

Independent member for George Town Central, Kenneth Bryan, who has also been looking closely at the election numbers, told CNS he does not believe that the premier can find support in the last election ballot box for this project.

He said that a referendum, if it were to pass in favour of the cruise project, is the only way that the government could claim a true mandate for the issue, which is of immense national importance. The proposed facility will, if it goes ahead, be in the heart of Bryan’s constituency, and while he has mixed feelings about the potential project, he fully supports the call for a referendum.

“The government does not have a mandate to pursue this project,” he told CNS. “Based on my calculations, less than 28% of the electorate voted for the current administration, and that includes those who did not campaign for the port. It is impossible for the premier to claim that he has a mandate. A referendum is the only way we can get a clear answer.”

Bryan, who has invited the tourism minister and members of the opposition to attend his public meeting on Thursday night, is hoping to convince all of his constituents, whether or not they support the project, to support the referendum, as it is the only way to find out whether or not the majority of Caymanians back what would be the biggest capital investment the country has ever made.

Momentum for the people-initiated referendum continues to gather pace; around 4,000 registered voters have now signed the petition, so the target figure of 5,281 voters is now in sight.

For more information about signing the petition contact cprcayman@gmail.com visit the Facebook page or go to the Seafarer’s meeting in George Town Wednesday evening or the George Town Town Hall meeting on Thursday. All meetings start at 7:30pm.

