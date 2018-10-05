Questions following the cruise port meeting

Candy Whicker writes: I attended last week’s public meeting, headed by Minister for Tourism Moses Kirkconnell, on the proposed Cayman cruise berths. Although I had a number of questions, the opportunity to ask them didn’t arise, so I hope the following will prompt a response from government and give others further food for thought on this most important decision facing our country.

Mr Kirkconnell gave a comprehensive overview of the lead-up to and process of managing the port expansion, followed by information on the project’s engineering, infrastructure and management. The only redundant speakers were two cruise ship reps, who just fed us platitudes and cruise-marketing speak with very little meat — and, as we subsequently discovered, are deeply compromised given they are both connected to a bidder for the build.

Mr Kirkconnell’s responses to questions were respectful and measured. He said he would never support a project that would damage the country, and appeared sincere. He also expressed the balanced view that sometimes sacrifices must be made for the wider good, and that he was truly sympathetic to the upset this caused.

So, what did I learn? That the government seem to have been diligent in their approach to this project; I think I learnt this project is not intended to increase the numbers of cruise visitors, but simply to bring in the same number on bigger ships (so, we incur all this cost just to maintain our numbers?). I learnt that Carnival has 22 new ships being built, only nine of which are the large ones — so then the majority being built are smaller, which can be tendered? But no chance to clarify this matter.

Some numbers

We were given some numbers, but no details of the financial and other data behind the decision to build in the first place. A graph showed a dipping revenue from cruise over the past year, which leapt up on the back of inclement weather in the rest of the Caribbean; the graph apparently demonstrated our falling cruise market. I found this confusing: figures from the government website show that cruise numbers have gone from 1,517,585 in 2009 to 1,728,444 in 2017, a rise of 14% over 8 years. They were at their highest-ever level in 2017.

The marketing ‘numbers’

In the numbers used to support the project, government tells us that ‘80% of tourism comes from cruise’ – but what is ‘tourism’ in this context? Upon investigation, ‘tourism’ in this instance actually means TourISTS; it is true that 80% of our tourists are cruisers (and the remaining 20% stay-overs).

But much more interesting is what we earn from each sector. Using figures from the government website for January to June (i.e. 6 months) 2017: We earned $78 million from the 80% of cruisers (882,000) compared to $259 Million from the 20% stay-overs (218,000)

So actually (in revenue terms), we should be saying that 77% of tourISM comes from stay-over visitors rather than cruise. And this is an important number, because if 218,000 stay-over visitors earned us $259 million in the first 6 months of 2017, this is surely, by far and away, the more valuable sector of our tourism and as such deserves our protection most.

In addition, this higher income from far fewer visitors puts much less stress on our infrastructure and environment.

Now, this did come up during the meeting and Mr Kirkconnell noted that huge strides have been made to encourage stay-over visitors as well, e.g. the expansion of the airport and numerous hotel projects in the pipeline. He said that of course they understood the value of our stay-over sector.

The unheeded conflict

But what was not mentioned was the conflict between these two types of visitor: how the footprint of up to two million cruisers per year and all the crowding, pollution, congestion and degradation that this brings to our island, actively damages that stay-over golden egg. Not surprisingly, wealthy stay-over visitors, looking for an exclusive upmarket experience, do not enjoy sharing limited space and facilities with milling cruisers.

Our most popular attractions are seriously overstretched. Public Beach is a zoo, with rows scruffy chairs, mismatched parasols, and most cabanas requisitioned by trinket sellers. Stingray City is seriously overcrowded, almost dangerously so.

I invite all to visit Fort Street in St. Maarten or Bay Street in Nassau on a cruise ship day to see what the future could hold for us (visit, don’t google; they only put up the pretty pictures) and then understand that our stay-over tourists will go elsewhere.

So, I think the greatest point not made the other night was that we are attempting to shore up our cruise sector, knowing that it will cause some damage to the popular reefs around the harbour and add two huge, ugly concrete piers to our pretty little harbour, but most importantly, with no guarantees that it won’t damage or even kill our two golden eggs: stayover tourism and Seven Mile Beach.

The numbers again

Back to the numbers — and purely for the purpose of illustration — 882,000 cruise visitors brought in US$78 million in the first six months of last year. By comparison, it would take about only 65,000 stay-over visitors to bring in the same amount.

Of course, I don’t suggest that we cancel cruise visits altogether and replace them with stay-over visitors, just find a happier middle ground.

Why does government seem not to see a middle way?

Many describe the GT port expansion as a vanity project, but I don’t think this right. When you understand how much professional time, effort and money have, over many years, gone into this concept (as explained at the meeting), it’s inevitable the government defends it. A project that seems to have been genuinely conceived to protect the future of Cayman and her people.

But the picture has changed since we first conceived of this idea. Our numbers are up, the economy is more robust and we now have better options. Rather than persevere with the port expansion, rather than all the agonising, increased cost and unclear outcomes, here is our perfect opportunity to start developing Cayman into a predominantly high-end destination, where stay-over visitors outnumbers cruisers.

We could choose simply to let the cruise sector reduce organically over the next ten years and allow those who work in the sector to transition to servicing more stay-over visitors at a gentle rate. I appreciate that this is an easy thing to say and harder to implement. But with all the resources set up to manage such a huge project, I am sure those heads can come up with plans to retrain and re-employ as necessary.

High-end destination

I know this has been a vision for many years and we struggle to feel we are achieving it, but we are closer than ever to being a high-class destination. We have four luxury hotels on the way, and Camana Bay is a world-class facility that affluent tourists love. Our districts have huge cultural appeal for more discerning visitors who look for a genuine, uncontrived cultural environment.

These have not truly been tapped to date and offer huge potential for “boutique” visitors who wish to stay off the beaten track, enjoy less developed areas, seek out empty beaches with their snorkels and enjoy exploring the interior. We can encourage those villa rentals, boutique hotels and Airbnbs in the districts, those little eateries such as Vivine’s and Big Tree BBQ, without turning them into Disney World offerings.

We could even put our energies into becoming a leading eco resort to beat them all, with clean energy, reduced plastic waste and state-of-the-art recycling; what better headlines to attract the high-end visitor? And of course, most importantly, train our youngsters to become highly qualified hospitality providers along the way.

We are already a safe destination with a robust infrastructure, we just need to make that final commitment to reduce our day visitors to improve our attractiveness.

The global trend of high-end destinations

We are not alone. Many high-end destinations are now beginning to make this change, from just passively accepting more and more visitors to actively controlling numbers. Venice has finally decided that cruise ship volumes are detrimental, not just environmentally but to the well-being of the city’s residents. The island of Santorini in Greece — very similar to us, a small island with two million cruise visitors per annum — is starting to limit numbers. Italy’s coastal Cinque Terre National Park; Dubrovnik; Iceland; Barcelona …there are so many examples.

And now a few words about THE COST

The figures have not been disclosed as yet and clearly, once the final numbers are in they will be scrutinised by government and the project will only proceed if the numbers work. In addition, the hope is that in the interests of clarity, these figures will be disclosed before the deal is signed.

But let’s have a go with some guesswork:

We know that we currently collect around a $5 tender fee and $15 landing fee from each cruise visitor and we receive 1.8 million cruise visitors a year, so we earn US$36 million per annum, of which government earns revenue of US$27 million.

If the project costs US$200 million (a conservative estimate) and we pay for it over 25 years, at an interest rate of 5% we will be paying US$8 million per annum in capital repayments and US$5 million per annum in interest. This amounts to US$13 million per annum just to cover the building of the structure.

Add to this the ongoing annual costs — insurance, maintenance and salaries for the extra manpower, which will have an actual cost, however wrapped up in the deal. Let’s say US$6 million per annum.

So 13 + 6 = US$19 million per annum repayments.

If we have US$36 million income, then 36 – 19 = US$ 17 million left for government, US$10 million less a year than it currently receives.

For fun, how many extra passengers will we need to cover that US$10,000,000 shortfall. US$10 million divided by US$20 = 500,000 that would be a 28% increase from our highest number of arrivals to date for the year 2017.

So, in addition to incurring a huge additional liability for less money in, we will most likely need to increase our cruise visitors quite considerably in order for government to simply maintain current income.

I hope I am wrong.

And so

Whatever cruise operators imply, Cayman will always attract cruise visitors as we are unique, safe, clean, small, charming and, above all, we have Seven Mile Beach’s crystal-clear water and super-soft sand, and our underwater coral world — currently shore accessible for our cruise visitors — and George Town Harbour is still pretty and pristine, despite the boat traffic.

Let us remain unique and not bow to the pressure to become just another destination with huge piers and duty-free shops. Let us provide a higher-quality experience to a lower number of cruise visitors, that in itself will give them the time and space to enjoy Cayman for longer and bring all the benefits outlined at the meeting to the attractions around the island without the cost of a pier.

If we reduce our day trippers we lose very little revenue, if any, if we gradually aim to replace them with more stay-over guests, and we will gain immeasurably from the improvement to our space and attractions.

If we slowly allow the number of cruise visitors to decline and put our energies into redirecting the thousands of workers who rely on the cruisers to transition to stay-over visitors (they are more than likely straddling the sectors anyway) then we will prosper, and in a more sustainable way.

So, abandoning the project may well be our saving grace. Yes, we would have to forgo the costs incurred to date, but think what we save — and I don’t just mean money.

