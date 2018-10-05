Gay marriage trial set for early next year
(CNS): Chief Justice Anthony Smellie has ordered the civil action brought by two women who were refused the opportunity to marry by the registrar to be heard in February 2019. Cayman’s top judge, who will be hearing the case, also confirmed Friday in a short case management hearing that, during the three-day trial next year, the human rights petition filed by Chantelle Day and Vickie Bodden on the basis of discrimination will be consolidated with the existing judicial review application.
There was no indication from the attorney general’s representative, Reshma Sharma, the grounds on which government plans to fight the same-sex couple’s aim to marry.
Despite comments from both the previous governors, Helen Kilpatrick and Anwar Choudhury, as well as those from the current acting governor, Franz Manderson, that the Cayman Islands Government will need to pave the way for some form of same-sex unions because of the issue of discrimination, government still intends to use public money to fight the case.
Speaking in March, Manderson said this was an issue that was not going to go away and something that government would need to address “fairly quickly”. He added, “We are going to have to turn our minds to it and make some hard decisions.”
Nevertheless, the issue had remained on the back-burner, and despite clear indications from the Foreign and Commonwealth Office that there will need to be some kind of equitable arrangement introduced to enable same-sex couples to have some form of legal union, the recent fallout with the UK over the beneficial ownership issue and the problems of Brexit have diverted the FCO’s attention from human rights issues.
Day, who is Caymanian, returned to her home this summer with her fiancée, Bodden, who is British, and their daughter. Although they could have legally married in the UK, they want to settle in Cayman and at present if they married, wherever that took place, it would remain unrecognised here because Day is Caymanian.
Day and Bodden are hoping that their action, which will be a landmark case, will pave the way for other members of the LGBTQ community to marry and achieve their right to a family lif.
To assist Chantelle Day and Vickie Bodden in their legal battle, visit their Gofundme page.
Category: Local News
what a mess…..
Can two hermaphrodites marry? I’m curious.
In many countries, yes. It doesn’t matter about the biology or gender.
Note that the UK just announced that they will be extending civil unions to ALL couples. Some opposite sex persons do not wish to “marry” but must have the same rights/opportunity. This whole thing is a pile of BS. If two persons want to join together in a union or marriage who cares what sex they are AS LONG AS BOTH PERSONS LOVE EACH OTHER.
Gay Caymanians didn’t fall out of the sky – they came to be in the same way as any other Caymanian and they are entitled to the same rights as any Caymanian. To refuse that is discriminatory, unfair and wrong. Not all perhaps but I am pretty sure the majority of politicians agree with that. To them I say find your resolve to do what is right.
Exactly.. I don’t give a f##k if they were born or choose to be. They’re Caymanians and aren’t hurting anyone.
Good luck ladies , still with you all the way . Unfortunately their will be many negative comments as usual , but don’t pay attention to them . You love whomever you want to love , end of conversation . God Bless .
Repeat after me before commenting:
Letting people love the same sex won’t turn you or your kids gay.
Not letting people be gay won’t stop people from loving the same sex.
Letting them be married doesn’t devalue your marriage. It supports the bond.
If you are vegan, you have no right to make it illegal for me to eat chicken simply because you don’t believe in eating meat.
Exactly. I’ll eat whatever meat I want thank you.
lol
Agreed with one more point…..
You can’t conform peoples’ opinions. We must accept that not everyone will support, agree or accept these unions.
Once these two ladies get their rights addressed and are allowed to live freely then we move on to the next backward piece of legislation restricting human beings from living freely in this territory.
But my kids might turn vegan!!