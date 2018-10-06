RCIPS investigates accidental gun fire

(CNS): The police have reported that an RCIPS firearm was accidentally discharged during an operation on Thursday evening and the incident is under internal investigation, however the Office of the Ombudsman, which now oversees complaints about the police, has been informed. The RCIPS said the police gun, which was not identified, was fired during a search but the location was also not revealed. Police said that no one was present at the time and no one was harmed by the bullet, which struck a police vehicle. No other details were released but the RCIPS said all relevant protocols were being followed.

Category: Local News