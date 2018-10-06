Detention centre reopens to hold Cuban migrants

(CNS): Officials have revealed that the Cayman Islands Department of Immigration (DoI) has reopened the Immigration Detention Centre (IDC) to accommodate the eleven Cuban migrants who arrived in Cayman Brac last week after being at sea for almost a week. A government press release said the nine men and two women were transferred to the facility on Grand Cayman Thursday afternoon (4 October). The group was forced to come ashore in the Brac after their broken vessel was sighted by immigration and customs officers who, because of safety concerns, towed the boat and the migrants to shore, where they were assessed by local physicians.

Following protests by some migrants who had been at the detention facility for some time, in some cases years, and facing questions over the right of those claiming asylum as well as the poor state of the centre, the IDC was closed and migrant were released to approved DoI accommodation.

The release stated that since then, “officials have conducted repairs and renovations as necessary to ensure the facility is a safe, suitable, clean and a healthy environment for all occupants”.

