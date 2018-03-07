DG: Cayman will need to tackle LGBTI issues
(CNS): Deputy Governor Franz Manderson has echoed the comments made by Governor Helen Kilpatrick before she left the Cayman Islands about the need for the government to address the inequities surrounding the relationships of gay, lesbian, bisexual, transgender and intersex people. Although the issue remains controversial, Manderson said this was something that was “not going to go away”.
Speaking to the press at Kilpatrick’s farewell reception at the airport Monday, just before she left the country, Manderson said that the issue had been at the forefront of her agenda as it was part of her mandate from the UK to ensure human rights across the territories.
“So it means that this is something that is not going to go away and something that we are going to have to address …at some stage, fairly quickly. We are going to have to turn our minds to it and make some hard decisions,” he said.
Manderson said that Cayman will likely look at what Bermuda had done.
That territory opted to introduce marriage equality, but just months later became the first nation in the world that had introduced same-sex marriage to overturn the legislation, replacing it with same-sex civil unions. Although this move was was heavily criticised, the UK assented to the bill, indicating that this would be an acceptable compromise for the territories to introduce.
The majority of the Legislative Assembly membership remains adamantly opposed to same-sex marriage. But although most MLAs do not want to be seen supporting the concept of legal same-sex partnerships or civil unions, a number of them, speaking off record, are beginning to accept the idea that it is only a matter of time.
There has been a marked shift in the national conversation on the issue of same-sex unions, which was once dominated by staunchly conservative views. There are now clear voices in the community calling for equality, especially from activist groups like Colours Cayman.
There also appears to be a generational divide in Cayman, as is the case in most countries where some form of legal civil unions has been created for the LGBTI community or where activists are campaigning for marriage equality.
Gay people are just that – human beings deserving of equal rights no matter how trivial some may think this issue is. 99.9% of gays living in the Cayman Islands are law abiding, hard working, tolerant, loving parents, brothers, sisters, aunts, uncles, cousins, friends colleagues, Christians, neighbours, politicians, teachers, doctors, lawyers, accountants, hotels workers, nurses, policemen, customs officers, firemen/women ,nurses, flight attendants,bus drivers, gardeners, construction workers, pilots and on and on and on. Yes we deserve the same rights as heterosexual couples. It’s the 21st Century Cayman.!!! I want my fourteen year partnership recognised like yesterday!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Thank you Franz for demonstrating to these hateful and backward folks that you have to be concerned not with what is popular but what is right and in the best interests of this country and ALL of its PEOPLE.
People keep talking about the CS being the largest voting block. But, when it comes to issues like this, it is actually the Churches. So, I am not holding my breath for any political action. If there is to be any changes in the foreseeable future, it will come from the Judiciary branch.
Cant be serious. Especially when people are doing drive by on cyclers in Prospect……?
If we include expats in the numbers (like the survey does) I am sure that it would come out with a plurality of support for the LGBTQ community
But with something like a referendum it would be only Caymanians voting, and out of that group the two largest voting blocs are 50-59 and 40-49, we have an abysmal youth voter rate which would mean in all likelihood the vote would go maybe 70-30 or 80-20 in opposition of at best 60-40, which would just be used as an excuse to support this legalized discrimination.
Sadly persons refuse to see this is not an issue where approval by the majority is necessary or should be expected, the mobs interests are in the mob, they will trample all others
Minorities need protections and they need recognition by the state, this isn’t something that should be left up to popular opinion
Exactly. If the majority could be relied upon to protect minorities, human rights legislation would be unnecessary – but it is necessary, and I applaud Mr Manderson for his leadership on this.
Mr Manderson, I hope you enjoyed your tenure as DG, this might just be the end of that arrangement, I hope for your sake the churches don’t catch whiff of these comments. Thankfully Anthony Eden is about 200,000 years old, so you don’t have to worry about him finding this article, probably doesn’t even know how to turn a computer on much less navigate the web.
In all seriousness, these aren’t the kind of comments that are going to win you much support on these islands and while this isn’t anything concrete, acknowledging the discrimination is a first step in the right direction (I’d love to see people try to rationalize it away now, though I have no doubts they still will) Cayman has the opportunity to come to a logical agreement with the LGBTQ community, whether that is protections and acknowledgements under the law and civil unions or straight up equality.
Make no mistake, if our current laws are challenged in court, they will be deemed discriminatory and likely ruled against. Either support the end of this discrimination or have it ended by the judiciary as it has been done in multiple states around the world.
Mr Manderson, you seem to be one of very few withing the CIG willing to fight for Caymanians, all caymanians and not just the majority
People of Cayman
Your choice,
Times is a changing…it may be the churches that start suffering. At least, I hope it is.
DC Manderson is only doing his job as a representative of the Queen, deep down inside o know he doesn’t support this lifestyle
Helen didn’t mention doing anything about addressing the crime issue before she bailed , I think that while the LGBT rights are an important one , the gangsta-crime issue needs to take priority .
And what is the brilliant solution then?
What is the simple fix all for crime?
Where is the panacea?
Enforcing the Immigration Law would be a great place to start!
I’ll set the bar real low, I’d be happy to just see blacked out license plates and darkened car windows outlawed as a first measure.. I was just reminded of these two by the low rider Honda that blew past me doing 60 by Savannah school, in a school zone no less.
Convenient answer, all your personal experience in immigration and your intimate relationship with the current system isn’t useful enough.
Why not just join Immigration since you are such an expert
Valid criticisms are different from a vague bullshit response, with your Sandra Hill-esque misplaced exclamation point on a statement
Guns and Crime are more important that this at this point.
That is the issue, always an excuse to delay it…
I think we have much more important issues to worry over than what people are doing with their long or short John’s. Who needs sex with the way our gov’t [email protected]#%’s us!
Let’s tackle gun and crime problem first shall we? The oddballs do not take priority at this time.
aka let’s never do anything about this issue that could be resolved with a simple bill,
In hindsight this would take far more than a simple bill, I forgot how backward assed our islands are in regards to this issue.
Scribes and Pharisees
“You shall not lie with a man as with a woman. It is an abomination.” – Leviticus 18:22
Do you eat conch, lobster, whelk?
Leviticus 11
9 These shall ye eat of all that are in the waters: whatsoever hath fins and scales in the waters, in the seas, and in the rivers, them shall ye eat.
10 And all that have not fins and scales in the seas, and in the rivers, of all that move in the waters, and of any living thing which is in the waters, they shall be an abomination unto you:
11 They shall be even an abomination unto you; ye shall not eat of their flesh, but ye shall have their carcases in abomination.
12 Whatsoever hath no fins nor scales in the waters, that shall be an abomination unto you.
No I do not nor swhine the word is law
If you were held to biblical standards we would all be imprisoned for the rest of our lives, then again that is what you mindless drones want
Lets not forget these other no no’s – eating fat, tearing your clothes, unkempt hair, don’t trim your beard, cutting your hair at the sides, eating fruit from a tree planted less than 4 years, selling land permanently and also one of my favorites – mistreating forefingers.
Also please remember you can’t go to church for 33 days after having a boy and 66 days after a girl, also don’t forget the salt in your offering.
1 Judge not, that ye be not judged.
2 For with what judgment ye judge, ye shall be judged: and with what measure ye mete, it shall be measured to you again.
3 And why beholdest thou the mote that is in thy brother’s eye, but considerest not the beam that is in thine own eye?
Matthew 7:1-3 KJV
* Historical footnote The KJV, a bible authorized by a bisexual man (King James being that bisexual man), who had multiple noted relationships with men and women, all the while outlawing sodomy in true hypocritical christian fashion. (of course all this history is left out by the bible toting evangelicals)
You must one of his men lol there are other versions of the Bible were they all authorized by gay people ? Maybe you should be vex with them for not making same sex marriage ok instead of blabbering off about hypocrites. If king James was in fact gay at least he had the send to recognize that he shouldn’t try to force his lifestyle on the rest of the world
Nope. just someone who appreciates that Christians today are just as hypocritical as Christians 400 years ago
King James was in fact bisexual it is a historical fact there is no “if”
He did in fact force his lifestyle on the rest of the world, the christian lifestyle of course that is perfectly fine to you, because you are allowed to enforce your beliefs on other people.
We see you, hypocrite
That is a double-edged sword me thinks.
Was he talking to a woman?
Okay then don’t. But stop trying to tell everyone else what they can and can’t do. I respect and defend your right to follow whatever religious mores you see fit, however nonsensical I find them – now respect my right not to.
we can’t even dance on sunday…..zzzz
cayman islands is run by poorly educated, backward, small minded, genetically challenged individuals….
face facts.
The Cayman Islands not only has the current obligation to recognize and allow same sex civil unions, but also to protect all LBGTQ from opposition to their civil rights. In other places in the world, many of our MLAs, religious ministers, and police officers would be locked up for hate crimes. The despicable behavior needs to not only stop, but at our point in human history, should be going 180′ in the other direction.
– An educated Caymanian
Which politician has denied you any queer rights ? There has never been a vote on a bill seeking to legalize gay marriage
Yet the MLAs have still made their opinions known, refusing to hold referendums, refusing to acknowledge the issue, appearing at government endorsed rallies supporting “family values” all the while gambling, whoring and having a merry old time
Their inaction is vote enough
and the hypocrisy needs to end
Wouldn’t this apply to Alden too?
Interesting survey. I had to click yes to supporting same sex civil unions, but I have to wonder if at least some of the people who selected no did so because they would support same sex MARRIAGE. Which is the selection I would have preferred to make has it been an option.
Yet conversely some people may/do support same sex unions but not same sex marriage.
Personally I think the Govt. should get out of the Marriage business. Leave that to whoever wants to define it socially/religiously/etc. Got. should set up a separate ‘domestic partnership’ law moving all of the privileges & duties of the marriage law into it. So you can identify anyone you want as your ‘domestic partner’ and the Govt. doesn’t care. If you want to get married in church X or social group Y that’s between you and them, again Govt. don’t care.
(anyone you want does not include people unable to also legally sign the partnership contract, so no cats, children or inanimate objects)
