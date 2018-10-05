Local man killed in North Side crash

(CNS): The driver of a silver Mercedes-Benz was killed yesterday evening in a single-car crash at the junction of North Side Road near the intersection of Frank Sound Road in North Side. The man, who was in the car alone, is believed to be from East End but he has not yet been formally identified. Police said the fatal crash happened at around 8:45pm on Thursday when the car ran off the road and collided with a tree and the vehicle then burst into flames. Fire fighters were the first emergency services personnel to arrive at the scene. The man was removed from the car and taken to the hospital by ambulance, where he was pronounced dead.

The easterly lane of North Side Road was blocked throughout most of the night as an investigation into the crash began.

Category: Local News