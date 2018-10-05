Local man killed in North Side crash

| 05/10/2018 | 2 Comments
Cayman News Service

Crash in North Side, 5 October 2018 (Photo courtesy Cayman Marl Road)

(CNS): The driver of a silver Mercedes-Benz was killed yesterday evening in a single-car crash at the junction of North Side Road near the intersection of Frank Sound Road in North Side. The man, who was in the car alone, is believed to be from East End but he has not yet been formally identified. Police said the fatal crash happened at around 8:45pm on Thursday when the car ran off the road and collided with a tree and the vehicle then burst into flames. Fire fighters were the first emergency services personnel to arrive at the scene. The man was removed from the car and taken to the hospital by ambulance, where he was pronounced dead. 

The easterly lane of North Side Road was blocked throughout most of the night as an investigation into the crash began.

Tags: , ,

Category: Local News

Comments (2)

Trackback URL | Comments RSS Feed

  1. Ron Ebanks says:
    05/10/2018 at 10:10 am

    RIP , and my condolences to his family and friends. But what its about every Mercedes Benz bursting in flames after being involved in a accident . Is this the first Benz that bursted in flames ? How many other kind of vehicles burst into flames after being involved in a accident ?

    Reply
  2. Anonymous says:
    05/10/2018 at 9:25 am

    Oh how sad!!! RIP.
    My heart goes out to his family and friends.

    10
    1
    Reply

Please include your email address in the form below if you are using your real name. You can use a pseudonym, with or without leaving an email address, or just leave the form blank to be "Anonymous". All comments will be moderated before they are published. Please read the CNS Comment Policy at the top of this page.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

«
»

SIGN UP FOR THE CNS NEWS LETTER, SENT EVERY WEEKDAY STRAIGHT TO  YOUR INBOX