Minister reveals little about plans for port construction

(CNS): Tourism Minister Moses Kirkconnell has said that government has only just begun talking about the impact construction of the cruise port will have on the tourism sector, George Town and the cargo operations if the development ever gets underway. Responding to a question from the audience at a public meeting on Wednesday night about what plans government has in place to keep the tourism business open and cargo moving when construction starts, Moses Kirkconnell said they were “starting to have meetings” about how to balance construction with the business of the port and the impact on tourism.

The petition to put this development to a referendum now has more than 3,000 signature, and if it reaches its target it would put the decision into the hands of Cayman Islands voters. But if government’s current timeline goes to plan, the substantial tenders from the three finalists will be submitted to government next month and the preferred bidder will be selected early next year, when direct negotiations with government will begin.

Officials told the audience that the first year will be about assessing the project, seeking permits, licences and permissions, and starting the coral relocation project — something that many experts believe will be a costly and unsuccessful exploit.

But as the main work eventually gets underway by 2020, how the construction will impact local business in the harbour, the continued arrival of cruise vessels, the downtown George Town area and the movement of goods at the cargo side of port are all issues that government has not yet addressed.

Many questions were also asked about the impact of construction on the marine habitat of the direct footprint, the dredging, as well as the silt and sediment that could cause significant damage to the local marine environment well beyond the site of the berthing facility, but the minister and his panel were unable to address the questions.

Local photographer Courtney Platt, who has undertaken many thousands of dives in the harbour, pressed the officials and the minister on this issue. He asked all of them, including representatives of the cruise lines, where in the world coral reefs within 100 metres of a dredge pit had ever survived — a question met largely with silence or indications that the construction process would be monitored.

Despite billing the meeting on Wednesday as an opportunity for the public to hear the facts, for many people it has simply raised more questions than answers and generated even more skepticism.

Comments from the two cruise line representatives that Cayman was a choice port of call for its passengers and that while some of the much larger ships will not tender, many others will still be calling on George Town regardless.

At one point, David Candib, Carnival cruise line’s VP of operations and development, made it clear that he did not think the project was set in stone. He described it as “still just an idea” when he was pressed about the environmental damage the project would cause, in contrast to what he repeatedly said was the cruise line’s position that the environment should not be put at risk for a dock. He said that the government appeared to be going through a process to see if it is viable and could be “built in a sound way”.

The cruise lines also said that they wanted to ensure that the people at the destinations where piers are constructed are happy and support the project.

Category: Local News