TS Kirk re-emerges again over western Atlantic

(CNS): Tropical Storm Kirk, which has come and gone several times over the last five days, re-emerged early Wednesday morning 470 miles east of Barbados, moving west at around 18mph with winds of around 45mph. In the National Hurricane Center’s 8am bulletin the storm was headed towards the northern Windward Islands and expected to approach Barbados tomorrow. Forecasters said they expected Kirk to remain on its west-northwestward track until Friday night, as it crosses in to the eastern Caribbean Sea, and is expected to rapidly dissipate again.

