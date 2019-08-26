TS Dorian could be season’s first hurricane

Tropical Storm Dorian from NOAA

(CNS): At 8am on Monday morning Tropical Storm Dorian was moving west towards the Windward Islands at around 14 mph with winds of near 60mph. While Dorian is a small cyclone, forecasters are predicting that it will be a hurricane by the middle of this week. Following a very slow start to the season, TS Dorian could be the first hurricane when, on its current track, it moves into the Caribbean Sea and heads for Puerto Rico.

The storm currently poses no threat to the Cayman Islands as it is set to move towards the north of Cuba, but it serves as a timely reminder to everyone in this region that we are heading towards the peak of the hurricane season.

