Turtle eggs destroyed after nest dug out

(CNS): The Department of Environment is urging the public not to disturb turtle eggs they see along the beaches after a nest was dug out on Grand Cayman on Monday. Officials said people should never dig up turtle nests if they see the baby turtles emerging from the sand along the beach, even when they have good intentions. “This will not help the turtle young that remain in their eggs or under the sand, as they might be several days away from hatching,” DoE officials explained on social media.

It is an offence under the Cayman Islands National Conservation Law to disturb a turtle nest, and given the still precarious nature of turtle conservation, losing just one nest undermines those efforts.

This season is proving to be another good season with some interesting finds, though it has had its ups and downs, with several nests almost being crushed by a developer’s excavators on Seven Mile Beach and light pollution still disorientating hatchlings.

But this weekend on Cayman Brac two very rare leucistic turtles, ones that lack normal colouring, hatched alive and made it to the sea.

