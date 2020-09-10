Hurricanes expected near Cayman before season-end

Damage on Grand Cayman caused by Hurricane Ivan in 2004

(CNS): The Cayman Islands has barely been impacted by any of the storms that have come into our area so far this year, even though this hurricane season has been busy. But John Tibbetts, the director general of the National Weather Service, is warning that this could very well change before the end of the season, given the revised forecast calling for several more hurricanes.

Sixteen years after Hurricane Ivan devastated Grand Cayman on 11 September 2004, Tibbetts said, in his peak season update delivered on Thursday, that we can expect more major storms in this area in the second half of the 2020 season.

He said that for the rest of this month we should be keeping an eye on storms forming off the west coast of Africa, but by November we should be looking closer to home for storms forming directly in our neighbourhood in the Western Caribbean.

The US National Hurricane Center issued advisories on Thursday on two tropical storms, Paulette and Rene, both of which posed no threat Cayman as they headed on their northerly track, However, Paulette could be a hurricane by the time it reaches Bermuda next week.

Meanwhile, forecasters at the NHC gave a tropical wave off the Cape Verde Islands a 60% chance of becoming a tropical depression within the next two days.