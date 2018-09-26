CNS offers help to job seekers

Here is my dilemma: I am Caymanian. I have a good application packet that includes my resume, my immigration status, my police clearance, cover letter…everything the different ads seem to require. I have applied for at least 100 jobs in the last four months, and despite having everything that is required and being well qualified for the particular job I am applying for, nothing has turned up. Nothing. Two “interviews” to come in and take an IQ test, which I know that I passed…yet still, NOTHING.

Read Auntie’s answer and comment on CNS Local Life

Category: Jobs, Local News