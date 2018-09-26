Rubber pile owner installing sprinkler to prevent fire

(CNS): The Cayman Islands Fire Service said that checks today at the site in South Sound where the mound of shredded rubber tyres is being stored revealed no new signs of smoke or fire. They also said the owners are in the process of installing a water sprinkler system to provide a constant water supply on top of the stack. The pile of shredded tyres is being stored to use as aggregate in development, but last Wednesday fire crews were called to deal with the heap, which had spontaneously combusted after the decomposing rubber was piled too high.

Fire crews said that the sprinkler will help but the stack needs to be broken down further into smaller piles to prevent ignition. Officials said in a release that the site owners have committed to exploring options to achieve this in the immediate future.

The fire service also said that it will shortly issue a statement outlining the steps that it is taking in tandem with the owners of this site and others who are also storing this shredded rubber which came from the dump. This was part of a government project to recycle more than half a million tyres previously stored at the dump, where they had caused trouble for fire-fighters.

The fire service is aiming to get the site owners to take all necessary precautions to prevent future fire hazards, as Chief Fire Officer David Hails has warned that if these piles were to fully ignite his crews could be fighting the fires for months, even years.

