WORC takes on former immigration chief

(CNS): Jeremy Scott, a former assistant chief immigration officer, has been recruited to the government’s new employment unit, the Workforce Opportunities & Residency Cayman (WORC), as a deputy director. Officials said that Scott has 21 years of experience with the immigration department and will have oversight of all compliance activities at WORC’s internal operations and with its external stakeholders. He will supervise decisions regarding work permits, business staffing plans, and Cayman status and permanent residency applications to ensure proper policies and procedures are followed.

In a press release about his appointment, which began at the beginning of the month, WORC Interim Director Sharon Roulstone said his immigration experience, particularly in the compliance field, makes him a valuable addition to the team.

“Jeremy’s new responsibilities will create the oversight necessary to ensure the legislation and policies governing WORC are enforced proactively – a function that has been lacking for years,” said Roulstone. “Through his process of managing investigations, Jeremy will also prepare cases and recommend case files to be dealt with either administratively, or referred to the Department of Public Prosecution for legal advice.”

Scott said he was looking forward to using his experience.

“Having a professional background within the Department of Immigration, I am looking forward to the positive contributions I can make to the overall delivery of service mandated of this new government department,” he said. “This department will have an important impact on the people and businesses of these islands.”

WORC is a new government department that merges elements of the immigration department and the labour department. A brain child of the premier, the goal is to completely revamp how government oversees the recruitment of the necessary foreign labour while still protecting and promoting opportunities for locals in the workforce.

The agency is expected to be open to the public by January.

