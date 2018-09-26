Ministry claims vote will sink cruise port

(CNS): Hours before Tourism Minister Moses Kirkconnell is set to host a public meeting in George Town about the government’s controversial cruise port project, the ministry is pushing back against the growing public demand for national vote on the proposal, claiming that a referendum, whatever the result, will curtail the entire project. In responses to debates on social media, ministry public relations officials are stating that the project is too far advanced to allow for a national ballot. But with more than 3,000 voters already signed up for a people-initiated referendum, as is their constitutional right, government may well be forced into the vote regardless.

In posts all over social media, government spokespeople are claiming that the funding arrangements forming part of the process “do not have an indefinite shelf life” and “holding a referendum at this stage would mean starting over with the process and finding new bidders.” They say that the work so far would then be wasted.

Despite the recent exposure that much of the limited information government has given to the public, along with the justification for the project, has been extremely misleading, it is still claiming that the project is in the best interests of the people.

Those opposing the project, however, are convinced that developing the berthing facility will serve only very limited interests while destroying the business interests of many wateresports and dive operators. It will also undermine the wider tourism brand in a multitude of ways, destroy a significant part of the environment and put untold pressures on local infrastructure.

But as government makes its opposition to a national ballot increasingly clear, it is claiming that it already has a mandate for the project as most of the members of the unity government campaigned ahead of the May 2017 general election for the port project.

However, Austin Harris campaigned adamantly against the project but recently made an about-face and is now wholly behind it. Also, the Government of National Unity was formed after several days of closed-door horse-trading due to an indecisive election result. Furthermore, the cruise project was rarely raised on the campaign trail, which was dominated at the time by the issues of local unemployment, economic challenges and falling education standards.

Nevertheless, the pro-port PR officials behind the ‘Support our Tourism’ Facebook page said, “The elected representatives are fulfilling the promises they made to the public when they ran for election in 2017.” They added that a referendum would see the current bidders pull out.

“The government is five years into this project and two years into the procurement process,” they said. “Delaying the process now will mean that the bidders willing to finance the project will not wait for an undetermined amount of time to see what the outcome of a referendum is. Their bids are not valid indefinitely and they could withdraw from the project entirely to invest elsewhere.”

The first public meeting to be hosted by the tourism ministry on the subject of the port in five years is set for 6:30pm on Wednesday night, when both sides of the debate are hoping for a large turn out.

Minister Kirkconnell has stuck to a number of talking points throughout the last five years to justify the project, but his claims are increasingly being challenged. For example, assertions that the future of the sector is all about mega ships has been completely undermined by the statistics supplied by the industry regarding the cruise ships that are due to be delivered or constructed over the next decade.

The claims that none of the larger ships will tender have also been debunked by the fact that many cruise lines are already doing so and others plan to tender larger ships. In addition, the minister’s claims that the original plans were redesigned to be environmentally friendly were put in doubt with the release of documentation at the LA meeting in Cayman Brac which revealed that the threats to the marine environment by the option selected remains significant.

The ministry’s own draft National Tourism Plan also raises serious questions about the impact of overcrowding in order to make the financing model. It indicates that the country’s environment, infrastructure, attractions and amenities, such as the beaches, are already not coping with the 1.7 million cruise passenger arrivals over the last two years.

The number of cruise passengers required to cover the costs of the cruise port is more than 2.4 million, and the ministry has not yet explained how they would overcome these apparently contradictory findings.

Given the significant economic, cultural, social and environmental threats posed by the project, the opposition is also going on the road next week, holding meetings in all districts in an effort to give out all the information the opposition and independent members have been able to gather and to persuade registered voters to sign the referendum petition.

The tourism’s meeting takes place tonight, Wednesday 26 September, at The Family Centre. Starts at 6:30pm. See opposition meeting schedule on the CNS Notice Board

