Tyre shredding begins at dump

(CNS): The premier said government had worked “tirelessly” to get the mountain of used tyres at the George Town dump recycled. Speaking at an event Tuesday marking the official start of a new shredding project, he said it would take the contractors almost a year to clear the massive pile of tyres sitting at the dump and turn them into aggregate. But with a specialist machine now installed, once the tyres are shredded, the area will become the home of the long-awaited composting site, as government crawls towards its waste-management solution.

It is believed that more thanat least half a million tyres have accumulated at the dump over the last decade or more, but Premier Alden McLaughlin said there could be many more than that, as no one has been able to count them.

Local contractors Island Waste Carriers, an affiliate of Island Recycling, in partnership with overseas experts Guernsey Recycling Group, won the contract last year and they have already begun supplying local developer Davenport, which is using the shredded tyre-derived aggregate (TDA) in building construction and landscaping.

The goal is to clear the area within a year while recycling the tyres and generating local jobs for the initiative. Once Island Waste completes the estimated year-long contract, the government or whoever ends up managing the landfill in future will take over the shredding of tyres as they come to the landfill. The Department of Environmental Health, which has a smaller shredder, will also assume the job of finding developers willing to use the aggregate.

Officials said that the product could also be used at the landfill for cover material, drainage works, erosion control and the access road base, which would line up with government’s long-term aim of recycling and reusing most of the waste generated on island to cut what goes into the dump by 90%.

“This is a significant milestone in my government’s determination to implement a long-term waste management system that will serve the needs of the Cayman Islands for generations to come,” said McLaughlin, who is responsible for environmental health. “The ever-increasing pile of tyres has been an enormous problem for many years.”

He described the official start of the project as a major moment in the commitment to “resolving the landfill issue that has challenged many different administrations in the past”.

The tyre-shredding machine, which was shipped from Missouri, processes whole tyres at a rate of around one every four or five seconds and reduces them to approximately two-inch rubber chips.

Island Recycling Managing Director Jason Brown said his company was “taking a waste product, which has been disposed of at the landfill” and turning it into a material that could be put to use in building developments. “It’s a fine example of the circular waste-economy in motion, turning waste into resources for our homeland,” he added.

Brown told CNS that there were other developers interested in the aggregate and that the Ironwood developers may still take some of the tyres for the proposed golf course, but both government officials and the contractor played down the Ironwood participation.

Doubt continues to plague the now long-touted golf resort project. Although planning permission was acquired last year just for the proposed Arnold Palmer golf course, named for the famous golfer who died last year. Since then, the developers, who had said they wanted to use the TAD, have been sued for relatively small debts in relation to the legal advice on the project and almost nothing has happened at the proposed site.

But with plenty of other developers on island, Brown said he was confident that they could move all of the aggregate that the tyre shredder could generate from the current giant tyre pile over the coming year.

DEH Director Roydell Carter noted his and his team’s relief that the elimination of the tyre pile was now in sight, as it had been the cause of one of the dump’s worst ever fires. “This is a great step forward in our efforts to clean up the landfill and implement the new waste-management system,” he added.

The implementation of government’s proposed Integrated Solid Waste Management System (ISWMS), which will have recycling, composting and a waste-to-energy concept at the heart of its operations, has been long and drawn out, though there have been significant improvements at the dump, especially in terms of the management.

The landfill is more organised, there is considerably more recycling, and some $1.5 million has been invested in equipment, enabling Mount Trashmore, as the giant pile of rubbish is often labeled, to be properly covered and managed, reducing the once frequent fires.

While things have improved at the dump, there is still a long way to go but the procurement process for the ISWMS is moving forward, following a pre-qualification process last autumn to shortlist companies that could construct and operate the new waste management system for a 25-year period, officials said.

Selected bidders submitted initial outline proposals for ISWMS in early February, and a preferred bidder is expected to be announced by the end of April 2017, officials said Tuesday.

Like this: Like Loading...

Category: environmental health, Health