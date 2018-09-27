Port extends suspension of director

(CNS): The beleaguered director of the Port Authority of the Cayman Islands, Clement Reid, who has been on required leave since May, had that suspension extended for another three months in August, minutes from the directors’ board meetings have revealed. Throughout the meetings last month the directors were told that police inquiries, which were triggered following a damning report by the Office of the Auditor General about mismanagement of finances and other issues at PACI were ongoing and so Reid’s suspension should be extended.

Minutes from the 16 August meeting show that after extensive consultation with the port authority’s lawyers, it was decided to continue Reid’s suspension. The minutes also reveal that the chief financial officer is currently on extended sick leave, though no details were given about that situation.

Following the firing of four managers just a few weeks ago, in addition to the director’s suspension and the absence of the chief financial officer, it appears that Acting Director Joseph Woods is the only member of the senior management team left standing in one of the government’s most important statutory authorities.

According to the minutes, Stran Bodden, the chief officer in the tourism ministry, had given the board of directors an update on 9 August on the cruise berthing project and the action being taken to address the media attention, though no other details were recorded in the minutes.

Among the many other items dealt with, the board approved the recruitment of 16 people for cargo operations and maintenance staff and $300,000 for the authority to replace some of its aging fleet of trucks.

Correction: This article originally stated that Robert Hamaty’s Tortuga liquor store had been given a five-year lease at the Royal Watler Terminal. Acting PACI Director Joseph Woods has clarified that Tortuga Rum Company’s lease at Royal Watler has been renewed to August 2019. Their lease of space in the Port Administration Building has an option to renew for a further 5 years, and they have notified the port that they wish to exercise that option.

