Construction sites turn up illegal workers

(CNS): Over the last few months the enforcement arm of the Department of Immigration has been rounding up illegal workers at construction sites in George Town, Savannah, Newlands and North Side. Based on both tip-offs about specific sites from the public and approximately 30 spot-checks on individuals, between 15 May and 19 June officers arrested eleven people for working without a work permit, working outside the conditions of a permit or overstaying, as part of the clampdown on illegal workers. Seven of the eleven people arrested were working on construction sites.

“In several of these cases, enforcement officers were able to react in a timely manner thanks to information provided by the public,” said Acting Chief Immigration Officer Gary Wong, who warned that employers suspected of employing people illegally “will be investigated in accordance with the Immigration Law”.

Wong also confirmed that a wanted man from St Vincent was deported on Thursday, 12 July. The man had been released from jail in the UK, where he had been sentenced for drug trafficking, but had then ended up in Cayman, where he had been working illegally. However, with the help of the public he was arrested at the beginning of this month.

Another known Jamaican offender was also arrested for overstaying as a result of reports made by the public.

In addition to the operations at construction sites immigration, officers also conducted targeted operations at residential locations in West Bay and George Town, where arrests were made.

Thanking the people who helped for their support in tracking down illegal workers, and in several cases wanted individuals, Wong said they were a big help in bringing immigration offenders to justice.

“The Enforcement Division is committed to pursuing persons and businesses found to be non-compliant with the Immigration Law, and we will continue to dedicate our time and resources to keep the people of this country safe,” the immigration boss added.

