Dart to start work on residential areas

(CNS): The Cayman Islands’ largest developer is set to start work soon on a residential project in Camana Bay, where the homes will be for sale. So far, the sprawling mixed-used town created by Dart has focused on commercial ventures, such as office blocks and retail developments, where a number of town centre apartments were constructed for rent only. In a press release, Dart Real Estate said it had signed a deal with the NCB Group to develop the first for-sale homes south of the town centre, next to the Cayman International School (CIS), scheduled to begin in the first half of next year.

As well as the development of homes, there are plans to expanded and double the size of CIS so that it will be able to accommodate up to 1,100 students by 2020.

“As the Camana Bay community continues to grow with the expansion of CIS, construction of the new Foster’s Food Fair supermarket and a planned five-star resort, a joint venture agreement with NCB Group further diversifies the development of the town centre at this important juncture in Camana Bay’s history with its first for-sale residences,” said Dart Senior Vice President of Development Justin Howe.

The homes will range from one-bedroom condos to 4-bedroom townhouses, and Dart Real Estate President Jackie Doak said the partnership with NCB would help meet the demand for residential offerings in Camana Bay.

“This project is another example of the town centre’s growth as it continues to cater to those who want to live and work in an amenity-rich community that provides direct connectivity to the world-class Seven Mile Beach,” Doak added.

NCB Group Managing Director Matthew Wight described the proposed project as “innovative and much-anticipated”, adding that NCB was committed to building with the Cayman Islands’ future in mind.

“We are fortunate that Dart Real Estate shares this same commitment and look forward to delivering a successful, quality development to the wider community,” he said.

Category: Local News