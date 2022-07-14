Suspect tops Jamaica’s most wanted list

Rudolph Almando Shaw

(CNS): The man who was rounded up by the RCIPS last Friday is considered St Catherine’s most wanted criminal, according to the Jamaican police. Rudolph Almando Shaw (30), a.k.a. “Boxer” or “Boxa”, was arrested in Grand Cayman after he fled Jamaica aboard a canoe. He was tracked down in George Town with the help of Jamaican law enforcement, who said they alerted the RCIPS that he was in Cayman. Shaw is wanted in connection with multiple murders and shootings in St Catherine and in Spanish Town. Shaw was with another man when he was captured last week. That man evaded the police and remains on the run.

Shaw remains in custody, having been charged locally with immigration offences. He appeared in court on Tuesday, when it emerged that the RCIPS almost had to let him go because he had not been charged with any offence when the time period he could be held in custody without being charged had expired. According to a report in the Cayman Compass, the police officers were unable to contact the border control officer involved in the operation in order to charge Shaw with illegal landing.

Prathna Bodden, the local defence attorney representing Shaw, said the police were faced with a potential wrongful imprisonment situation, which left them with no choice but to release him. However, they immediately re-arrested him on a minor drug charge.