OfReg aims to be self-sufficient

(CNS): The new Cayman Islands utilities regulator has received a cash injection from government coffers to help with the goal of the relatively new watchdog to train staff and eventually become a self-funding body committed to ensuring the safe and fair provision of power, water, communication and fuel. Utility Regulation and Competition Office (OfReg) has been criticised for spending over $1 million on consultants last year and over $370,000 on training and travel. But the regulator is tasked with ensuring the health and safety of the utilities we access, value for money and consumer confidence in a diverse range of areas.

OfReg said on Monday that it had received confirmation that the 2018 funding is now in place for the fuels sector, and that arrangements for sustainable revenue sources from the water sector are still in discussion with Cabinet.

The regulator was initially promised funding to finance the transition and startup costs when it was launched, merging the Information and Communications Technology Authority, the Electricity Regulatory Authority and the regulatory arm of the Water Authority, as well as creating a new fuel regulator. However, the money was not appropriated in 2017 and officials from OfReg said that it ran at a loss during its first year.

“It is common practice for government to provide initial funding to get regulatory bodies organised and functioning efficiently so that they can become self-sustaining,” said OfReg CEO J. Paul Morgan. “This means covering initial staffing costs, training and development and other operational costs such as office rental and equipment.”

He explained, “Although OfReg ran a loss in its first year of operation because it did not receive this initial funding, the ICT and electricity and sectors are already self-sustaining, proving that the model does work as the regulator ramps up its activities in providing the consumer protection services which it is mandated to provide without being a drain on the public purse.”

OfReg aims to be completely self-sufficient, funded by regulatory fees required by law, by the end of 2018, eliminating the need for money from the public purse. But in the meantime, it still needs to train staff and cover the cost of establishing the necessary components to regulate so many different but essential sectors, given the size of the local market and the lack of real competition among local utilities.

Following the recent release of OfReg’s travel and training expenses, Deputy CEO Alee Fa’amoe appeared on local radio show, CrossTalk, to explain why the regulator had incurred so much spending in its first year and that it would soon be paying its own way. He explained that almost half (44%) of the spending was on developing the team through specialist training.

He said OfReg also represents Cayman at key conferences, especially relating to the .ky domain, which, together with regulatory conferences, was another large chunk of the expenditure.

Fa’amoe said that the regulator had not been fully funded in the first instance, and although he was not sure why, he denied that government was setting up the new agency to fail, as suggested by host Woody DaCosta. He said that when he and the board chair approached the ministry and Premier Alden McLaughlin, who is the minister responsible, they were able to get what was needed.

He also urged people to bring their concerns and complaints to the new regulator. Fa’amoe said members of the public are spending an awful lot of time on social media complaining about the utility providers, and in particular the telecoms sector, but they are not filing official complaints so that OfReg can tackle the problems.

He said that in 2017 the regulator received only 52 complaints across all of the utility sectors that it regulates.

Category: Local News