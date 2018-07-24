OfReg aims to be self-sufficient
(CNS): The new Cayman Islands utilities regulator has received a cash injection from government coffers to help with the goal of the relatively new watchdog to train staff and eventually become a self-funding body committed to ensuring the safe and fair provision of power, water, communication and fuel. Utility Regulation and Competition Office (OfReg) has been criticised for spending over $1 million on consultants last year and over $370,000 on training and travel. But the regulator is tasked with ensuring the health and safety of the utilities we access, value for money and consumer confidence in a diverse range of areas.
OfReg said on Monday that it had received confirmation that the 2018 funding is now in place for the fuels sector, and that arrangements for sustainable revenue sources from the water sector are still in discussion with Cabinet.
The regulator was initially promised funding to finance the transition and startup costs when it was launched, merging the Information and Communications Technology Authority, the Electricity Regulatory Authority and the regulatory arm of the Water Authority, as well as creating a new fuel regulator. However, the money was not appropriated in 2017 and officials from OfReg said that it ran at a loss during its first year.
“It is common practice for government to provide initial funding to get regulatory bodies organised and functioning efficiently so that they can become self-sustaining,” said OfReg CEO J. Paul Morgan. “This means covering initial staffing costs, training and development and other operational costs such as office rental and equipment.”
He explained, “Although OfReg ran a loss in its first year of operation because it did not receive this initial funding, the ICT and electricity and sectors are already self-sustaining, proving that the model does work as the regulator ramps up its activities in providing the consumer protection services which it is mandated to provide without being a drain on the public purse.”
OfReg aims to be completely self-sufficient, funded by regulatory fees required by law, by the end of 2018, eliminating the need for money from the public purse. But in the meantime, it still needs to train staff and cover the cost of establishing the necessary components to regulate so many different but essential sectors, given the size of the local market and the lack of real competition among local utilities.
Following the recent release of OfReg’s travel and training expenses, Deputy CEO Alee Fa’amoe appeared on local radio show, CrossTalk, to explain why the regulator had incurred so much spending in its first year and that it would soon be paying its own way. He explained that almost half (44%) of the spending was on developing the team through specialist training.
He said OfReg also represents Cayman at key conferences, especially relating to the .ky domain, which, together with regulatory conferences, was another large chunk of the expenditure.
Fa’amoe said that the regulator had not been fully funded in the first instance, and although he was not sure why, he denied that government was setting up the new agency to fail, as suggested by host Woody DaCosta. He said that when he and the board chair approached the ministry and Premier Alden McLaughlin, who is the minister responsible, they were able to get what was needed.
He also urged people to bring their concerns and complaints to the new regulator. Fa’amoe said members of the public are spending an awful lot of time on social media complaining about the utility providers, and in particular the telecoms sector, but they are not filing official complaints so that OfReg can tackle the problems.
He said that in 2017 the regulator received only 52 complaints across all of the utility sectors that it regulates.
See the OfReg annual report and the team’s travel expenses in the CNS Library
Self-sufficient is a bit of a misnomer when you decide that the people you regulate should pay whatever it costs you to operate. And there appears to be no skimping on operating costs!
5
0
Another bureaucratic layer added for those in power wishing to reward friends and sycophants… 0% return on the dollar. Prices will continue to skyrocket, while OfReg eats caviar.
4
0
Close the Authority and create a new dept called OfReg Dept which reports to chief officer Ministry of Works. Transfer the lawyer to AGs team. All this will save $$$$$$.
4
0
Wow! Pure noise from all these pro bloggers. Try this – give it a rest or launch a reality TV show demonstrating how perfect you are at solving all the world’s problems.
1
7
why are people surprised?…just read miller-shaw or e&y reports…
11
0
get the auditor general to investigate ofreg asap.
13
0
Have a look at what they are driving! lol
Loaded Chevy truck and Tahoes right down to the secretary.
Also why aren’t they in the main Gov. building?
More rent being paid out 😉
10
0
Sorry gents you can’t defend that level of travel. I call on the Board to take control of this mess. After all the Board is full of private sector employees.
10
0
Have to agree. Very little training is shown on the report in the Compass. Appears that they have inherited or hired a lot of bodies who cannot cut it so they needed plenty professionals as consultants. BS only takes you so far !
4
0
The board is a part of the problem
4
0
I ask again, do the persons running the asylum, know that they are inmates too?
8
0
The ‘Regulator’ will tax the utilities to fund their crazy spending and the utilities will increase their rates to offset their regulatory costs, costing consumers more. Wasn’t OfReg formed to protect the consumer? Madness!
And why such a stupid acronym OfReg? How about URA, Utilities Regulatory Authority or something of the sort that makes sense?
60
2
This is probably why Water Authority put up their fees to cover their contribution to OfReg. We’ll probably see similar increases from CUC and telecoms.
Why do we need another entity regulating Water Authority? One should go, just merge WAC into OfReg and fully privatize the water & sewage businesses.
5
1
True!
URA (utilities regulatory authority) or URC (utilities regulatory commission) makes sense – this OfReg thing is foolishness.
4
0
“…that makes sense”? Surely that would not be “Government Kind!”
4
0
So Famoe and other members of the private sector join the public service and this is what happens.I keep reading about how much better the private sector is. Really? Is this what happens when we allow a private sector mentality.
The civil service operates so much better than these run away public sector bodies.
9
0
Came from private sector yeah,but did wha exactly!
4
0
lodge doors are open….????
34
4
Memberships are fully paid up!
7
1
honest question: how many ppm mla’s and ofreg members are masons?
can someone do an foi?
4
0
The gravy train rumbles on!
37
2
“Rollin’, Rollin’ Rollin’, got to keep on rollin’!”
5
0
ofreg is one big expensive joke….sums up everything wrong with cig and the civil service.
49
3
Another monster created by our illustrious, smart, intelligent politicians. I remember hearing the reasons for the creation of this Department/Organisation was to bring down our Electricity, Water, Phone, Fuel, and TV rates and everything was going to be a lot cheaper. Well, the exact opposite has happened and folks if you believe we were paying high rates for these services before, just wait until OFREG finish imposing these exorbitant fees on the utility companies so they can continue paying themselves huge salaries and Globe trotting. Why are we so stupid? Who do you think will pay for all this nonsense? We, the consumers, the utility companies will not pay these fees, they will be passed on to us to pay, so very shortly all these utilities will see increased rates. This Department/Organisation must be disbanded and consigned to the scrap heap immediately.
52
3
This is a prime example of unnecessary bureaucracy; a lot of highly paid people with little or no knowledge of what they are doing inventing obstacles to the smooth provision of services.
Now all of the licence fees from the utilities go to paying these people instead of contributing to central government funding.
42
3
I say desolve OFReg and transfer their jobs to mount Rushmore .
31
2
Mount Trashmore perhaps?
5
0
So we as consumers of Utlities are the ones whom are going to get stuck paying for this , because the providers are not going to absorb these fees, so what happens, passed on to the consumer, how about these guys give us a clear reason why we are now paying close to CI$5.00 for a gallon of Gasoline, if they can not then as far as i am concerned a useless department that should be shut down.
42
2
Jobs for Freemason brethren. Look at the board of directors and management.
8
0
A 22-person unit with a $6 million budget makes it hard to see where they are saving us money.
45
2
Not to mention all these new costs to be passed on to Utilities and Fuel will ultimately be passed on to the consumer along with top exuberant jobs of which skillsets were lacking. How that actually saves money and helps Caymanians and locals is a bad joke in and of itself. Just another bloated govt authority with frivolous spending habits.
8
0
yep…. 22 people that still need to pay outside experts to their job….
welcome to the caymankind wonderland
10
0
plus they are actually costing consumers money
3
0
is this a joke? 1 power company. 2 water companies. 4 (?) telecom companies. 3 petrol companies. Tell me again, how many monkeys does it take to eat a banana?
72
6
actually, I don’t think it is a joke at all. telecommunications, energy, water, electricity, fuels – we kinda need all of these things to live! I am glad that they are getting organised and thinking about the future of these sectors and how much we have to pay for these services. I am quite happy to have an independent authority looking after this – particularly as all of the sectors are currently monopoly/oligopoly! supervision is needed
12
26
I think you missed the point. It is very important but please tell me how 1.4M in 1 year is justified when there is absolutely NO VALUE. I swear, YouTube offers as much regulatory advice on these points as this sham regulatory body does. How hard can it possibly be to regulate 7 different entities? CIMA regulates thousands of entities which are all much more complex than the price of OIL. Go to http://www.cnnmoney.com and track the price of oil futures and compare it to the prices at the pump.
‘power corrupts; absolute power corrupts absolutely’
How did we achieve the last referendum and; can we please do that again? Get these pigs out of office.
7
0
yes we need EFFECTIVE supervision
6
0
Real joke, a bunch of ex-telecom employees regulating the industry. Yea, we will get real value for money…. very progressive.
36
3
True.. We should use fishermen instead..lol
3
1
But at what level they were, how many of them even ran a budget?
3
0
This comment must be a joke.. like they say..”opinions are like…
13
4
Silver lining: Did anyone notice how much revenue Ofreg collected for CI Govt? Almost $8 million in royalties. That doesn’t include fuel or water sector royalties…yet!
3
5
Can you please direct us to the source of these numbers?
6
0