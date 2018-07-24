New Yorker dies after dive trip in GT

(CNS): A 64-year-old woman visiting the Cayman Islands from New York died Sunday following a diving trip off the coast of End Rock in South Church Street, George Town. Peggy Sylvia Michel got into difficulty while in the water at around 2:30pm and was assisted to shore by her dive companion, who, along with other members of the public, administered CPR until emergency personnel arrived. Michel was taken to the Cayman Islands Hospital, where she was later pronounced dead. She is the ninth person to die in Cayman waters this year.

Category: Local News