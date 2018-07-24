New Yorker dies after dive trip in GT
(CNS): A 64-year-old woman visiting the Cayman Islands from New York died Sunday following a diving trip off the coast of End Rock in South Church Street, George Town. Peggy Sylvia Michel got into difficulty while in the water at around 2:30pm and was assisted to shore by her dive companion, who, along with other members of the public, administered CPR until emergency personnel arrived. Michel was taken to the Cayman Islands Hospital, where she was later pronounced dead. She is the ninth person to die in Cayman waters this year.
Category: Local News
if this is true about drugs and alcohol then it needs to be addressed and sooner rather than later.
I am not in a position to know what happens to these when people go diving but I cannot help but wonder if these older folks who come here and have never set foot in the salt water should be allowed to go into the deep buoyant sea with scuba equipment fastened to them. this has to be difficult and more so if you are elderly.
It is a lot for them to handle. the water across from where they go is very deep and buoyant.
Just wondering. I would encourage snorkelling rather than scuba gear if you are a senior. Perhaps a gentle persuasion to
1
4
Do you folks know how many people die unexpectedly ALL OVER THE WORLD???? It can happen anywhere at anytime!! Jeez. You people need to calm yourselves.
Stop BLAMING everyone for something that has NOTHING to do with them.
She very well could have been in brilliant shape and doing a shore dive on her own with friends.
3
0
The frequency of these specific types of deaths seem to be increasing. When was the last time a safety audit was carried out on the dive/snorkling service providers? Are they being rated on their safety?
10
20
It’s not the providers, it’s the increasing age and decreasing level of fitness of the participants. Most of these people are overweight, out of shape and have a medical condition which they have not disclosed to the dive operator. If a heart attack happens on land, you have a chance. If it happens underwater, and it can due to increased activity level, there is no chance.
In order to prevent it from happening, Cayman must come into line with a lot of other countries who require a current diving medical signed off by their doctor before people can enter the water or take a training course. Many of the people who get into difficulties in the water would still be alive if there was this requirement, because they would never have obtained the ‘fit to dive’ certificate.
Diving is awesome, but it’s not worth dying for.
24
3
East End Resident
Name me some of the countries that ‘require a current diving medical signed off by their doctor’ because I bet there aren’t that many.
I’ve dived and worked all over the world. The only place where I’ve ever found a blanket requirement for a current diving medical was Malta and that was little more than a money-making scam, which I understand ceased back in 2004.
When I worked in Israel (see my other comment) the law required open water students to have a full medical with a chest x-ray and, if they were over 40, an ECG but certified divers just signed a waiver. Some dive centres in Egypt require a (or at least required last time I was there in 2011) a current medical but it wasn’t mandatory and it turned into a bit of joke because all people from Europe did was print a stock form off the internet and sign it themselves.
Bottom line – doctor-signed ‘fit to dive’ certificates don’t work and if you try to push it people will stop coming here. There is probably a need for watersports operators to apply a kind of ‘due diligence’ and challenge the medical fitness of their clearly less able customers but with the pressures on them, particularly from the cruise lines, do you think that will ever happen? I certainly don’t. These people are adults, if they lie on the medical waivers that’s their decision.
2
1
I’ve never heard of a ‘dive safety audit’ on dive companies, or the industry in general, anywhere in the world. So, sorry, but I don’t think such a thing exists to give you an easy answer to this problem.
(The hard answer usually has to do with underlying health conditions invisible to the dive operator. Some of them, even if there was a requirement for a medical exam done the day before, it still wouldn’t be picked up or at most you’d know you were at an elevated risk of, for example, a heart attack. But that covers a lot of people diving and engaging in other ‘moderate’ activities quite safely every day.)
14
1
Addictions of Divemasters is certainly a major siruation on island.
See them drinking island-wide, Sundays at Royal Palms.
3
3
An intelligent comment on this issue, which is not one that will be going away anytime soon , despite the cries for ‘safety audits’ and random substance testing on dive staff / personnel. You can have a heart attack shovelling snow, but there is no mandatory 100% guaranteed medical before you pick up a shovel that says you are ‘Safe to shovel snow’ .
5
0
Lots of the Foreign young Divemasters are hungover or drunk. They say being hungover is no problem for them.
Their Facebook pages reveal their truth…
Safety first or Work Permits generated of most importance?
EE is inundated with them always, as elsewhere.
5
17
This was by all accounts a shore dive and therefore very likely no divemaster involved, so wind you neck in
0
0
I am pretty sure this individual was shore diving with her dive buddy, and not with a dive master. How would a dive master’s lifestyle affect her dive?
Additionally, the recent death that occurred at Don Foster’s was also a shore diver, in case you didn’t know. They come in, show their c card, rent gear, and go diving.
The fact of the matter is, if you look at most of these incidents, the common factor is age. The population of divers is aging, and with that comes inherent risks, especially if the diver is overweight, or a smoker.
3
1
What on earth has this to do with any Divemaster / Dive Company? Some people went diving just like they are allowed to go cycling, or walking the Mastic Trail and had a very unfortunate accident. Please don’t try and blame a group of people who weren’t even there.
6
1
Drug and alcohol test Divemasters randomly. Cocaine, Ganja and Alcohol use abundant amongst them.
6
20
This is fake news. How do you think a dive master is going to afford alla dat??
4
0
11:17 Sadly, the common denominator in all these deaths seems to be the victim’s age and general health and from experience I’d say the odds are very good that’s the situation here. I dived for 20 years, I was a PADI MSDT for 14 years and held deep air (I was still doing 200’+ when I was 56) and rebreather certifications but finally retired myself from all scuba diving when I turned 61. There weren’t any real health issues (I’m 5′ 8″ and still weigh 160lbs!) it was just I could feel I’d lost the edge.
This is a judgment call for the individual and it’s very hard for the various service providers to be held liable for that. When I was working we caught customers taking drugs to control things like high blood pressure, blood clotting and fluid retention or showing signs of recent heart surgery but on their medical waivers they hadn’t declared any of it. We also had divers who were clearly so unfit they shouldn’t have been in the water but at the end of the day these people are adults and if they’re prepared to do this there’s not much you can do about it.
It’s also a waste of time demanding the government step in and start tightening up the rules because regulation doesn’t solve anything. I worked as a CMAS 2 Star Instructor in a country where all scuba diving is controlled by law yet we had a fatality involving an open water student in her mid-30s – that occured just three days after she’d had the mandatory pre-course medical and in about 12′ of water!
At the risk of seeming cold-blooded people die playing golf, people have heart attacks in the street, people die riding bicycles – it happens so why all the hysteria when it involves snorkeling or scuba diving?
5
1
I agree with you.
I think the ‘hysteria’ is that a lot of people gronk that SCUBA diving is important to Cayman’s economy and tourism identity, in a way that golfing is not, and they fear that if we get a reputation as a ‘dangerous’ dive destination then the divers, i.e., the tourists, will stop coming. The ‘hysteria’ is coming from a good place – we don’t want people to die, we want tourists to keep coming – but I agree with you that it is mis-placed/directed/informed.
0
1