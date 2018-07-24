WORC begins talks with business groups

(CNS): The new unit tasked with solving the persistent problems of Caymanian unemployment, underemployment and stalled career progression has begun meeting with local business associations about its development. Last week representatives of the Workforce Opportunities and Residency Cayman (WORC) met with industry stakeholders, whose members will be critical to the new agency’s success. Interim Director Sharon Roulstone welcomed the “commendations rather than criticisms regarding the initiative”.

Officials from WORC met with employers before they go on the road to meet directly with the public to explain the functions of the new department. WORC merges the work permit process with the local work force development systems to grapple with all the country’s recruitment needs.

Leaders from local business and industry associations at the meetings included the Cayman Islands Society for Human Resources Professionals (CISHRP), the Cayman Islands Tourism Association (CITA), the Cayman Islands Chamber of Commerce (CICC), the Cayman Islands Small Business Association (CISBA), the Cayman Islands Law Society (CILS) and Caymanian Bar Association (CBA), as well as representatives from recruitment agencies.

“The positive feedback and support from these stakeholders has been encouraging,” Roulstone said. “It was good to know that the comprehensive effort we put into identifying the challenges of the current system resulted in commendations rather than criticisms for our new employment processes.”

CISHRP President Chris Bailey commended the department for being “exactly what Cayman needs”. He added, “The arrival of WORC could not have been better timed, CISHRP shares its vision of collaboration within the local business community to ensure that Cayman’s job market remains relevant and competitive.”

CITA President Theresa Leacock-Broderick said CITA also looks forward to growing Caymanian employment, particularly in the tourism sector.

Betty Baraud, who founded recruitment agency Baraud, pledged to support to the new department. “We are fully supportive of WORC’s mission to achieve economic prosperity through full Caymanian employment. We will work together to ensure Caymanians receive preference in the workplace,” she added.

CISBA President Dawn McLean-Sawney said she was looking forward to future developments, “Cayman has what it takes to be globally competitive. We are already there; this will just take us to the next level,” she stated.

The government has been keen to ensure that the development of WORC includes input from employers because under the new process it will be more difficult for them to secure work permits when there are qualified, willing and able Caymanians looking for work, and government needs bosses to embrace that process.

Premier Alden McLaughlin, whose portfolio includes the new department, has been critical in the past of employers who have sought ways to beat the system and circumvent local employees in favour of overseas workers.

The new department will be engaged in the training and development of local workers with skills gaps but it is expected to take a much more strict approach to the work permit process, and while employers will not be denied access to the skills and talent they need to maintain their businesses, government aims to put a stop to the existing abuses of the system and make recruitment more transparent.

With the external stakeholder meetings now complete, the next step is to introduce WORC to the rest of the community.

“Public town hall meetings are scheduled to take place after the summer break,” Roulstone said. “We will also appeal to job seeker groups in the next round of engagement meetings, where we plan to test WORC’s business processes to ensure the system is efficient and effective for them as well.”

Last week the agency announced the opening of bids for a technology platform for the new agency, which will be a key part in ensuring that recruiters know when locals who fit their recruitment needs are available and to ensure they are not overlooked when permits are granted.

“This is a project we are all looking forward to. A digital process equates to efficiency, transparency and consistency in the outcomes,” Roulstone said.

