Boris third minister to quit UK government

(CNS): Boris Johnson has walked out of his top job as British foreign secretary, becoming the third minister to leave Prime Minister Theresa May’s Cabinet following a weekend at Chequers, the PM’s country retreat, where the Conservative government’s Brexit plan was hammered out. Johnson reportedly said that selling the compromise that emerged from her deeply divided cabinet was like “polishing a turd”. His departure follows the resignations of David Davis from the post of Brexit secretary and Steve Baker from his position as Davis’ junior minister.

All three men are prominent Brexiteers but Johnson’s departure fuels the sense of crisis around May’s government, as talks of a no-confidence motion in her leadership intensifies. Many of her supporters believe she could win such a vote, but if she lost, Johnson would be one of the potential candidates to replace her.

The worsening troubles for the British government over the myriad dilemmas, challenges, disagreements and general failure to manage the still very controversial Brexit process without tanking the UK economy comes as the Cayman Islands Government is hoping to cut a deal with the UK to amend the constitutional relationship and increase local autonomy. A leadership contest could throw those planned talks into disarray.

Following Johnson’s resignation on Monday, Prime Minister May put out a short statement thanking Johnson and indicating that the selection of a new foreign secretary would be announced shortly.

