Police concerns grow over repeat teen runaway

(CNS): The RCIPS has put out another call urging the public to help them find 15-year-old Motesha Mothen, who ran away from the Frances Bodden Children’s Home last week. The teenager, who is originally from West Bay, left the home on Thursday and was last seen on Friday morning, 6 July, at about 9:00am on Birch Tree Hill Road. She was wearing a black shirt with a Bob Marley insignia. “Police are extremely concerned for her well-being,” the police stated in a release.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts to contact Bodden Town Police Station at 947-2220. Anonymous tips can also be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, or via the RCIPS website. Tips can also be submitted to the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS) or online here.

