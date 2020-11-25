Sugg resigns over UK aid cut mid-JMC meeting
(CNS): Britain’s Foreign Office minister responsible for the overseas territories has quit the job in protest at the Conservative government’s decision to cut its overseas aid budget. Baroness Sugg, who was also responsible for sustainable development, resigned in the middle of this week’s virtual Joint Ministerial Council with leaders of the UK’s territories, including the Cayman Islands.
Chancellor Rishi Sunak has announced a £5 billion cut as part of the spending review initiated because of the economic emergency faced by Britain as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
This was a step too far for the OT minister, who wrote to Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday, saying it was “fundamentally wrong” to abandon the commitment made by the British government to spend 0.7% of gross national income in the world’s poorest countries. The cut would see that reduced to 0.5%.
Johnson said he was “very sorry” to receive her resignation.
Sugg addressed the overseas territories on Monday via video link at the JMC, which is due to wrap up tomorrow.
- Fascinated
- Happy
- Sad
- Angry
- Bored
- Afraid
.
Category: Local News
Please don’t tell me that Sugg is just learning that some governments/countries are more than willing to abandon their commitments.
Some governments/countries have a history of abandoning their commitments.
Good on ya Boris, take care of your own first. Countries and territories and people that rely on handouts will not make plans to become more resilient. The handouts are expected year after year and never diminish. To those who say this is a loss to Cayman I say we need to help ourselves. The motherland can’t afford, nor should it be coddling OTs that are supposed to mature enough to understand what it means to be independent.
We have much more to do on becoming mature enough to be an actual sovereign nation, but that’s up to us and our elected leaders. This has little to do with the UK but has a lot to do with the maturity and resilience of our own people. We can’t hope to transform into a country if our leaders don’t lead by example.
Get ready for it Cayman..You say you don’t want independence, but you better start thinking that way and preparing for it. This is the start of it and more is to come….Cayman is in a downward spiral with a useless government that has their head so far up the UK government’s ass that they can’t see the forest for the trees..
Oh, good, now we can get an actual minister dealing with our affairs instead of this lightweight.
Message to Baroness Sugg – ‘Don’t let the door hit you in the ass on the way out!’ The UK’s overseas aid budget has been lining the pockets of corrupt politicians in third world countries for way too long, it’s time to put the brakes on it.
It was about time!
Seriously George? Sometimes I worry about you..
Wow a politician with a conscience!
I am quite surprised we were still getting any funding at all ! But I wouldn’t worry our magic PPM will find a way to finance all our schools, public sector etc with a slight increase of the work permit “fees” , business “licences” !