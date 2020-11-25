Sugg resigns over UK aid cut mid-JMC meeting

Baroness Sugg addresses OT leaders via Zoom

(CNS): Britain’s Foreign Office minister responsible for the overseas territories has quit the job in protest at the Conservative government’s decision to cut its overseas aid budget. Baroness Sugg, who was also responsible for sustainable development, resigned in the middle of this week’s virtual Joint Ministerial Council with leaders of the UK’s territories, including the Cayman Islands.

Click to enlarge

Chancellor Rishi Sunak has announced a £5 billion cut as part of the spending review initiated because of the economic emergency faced by Britain as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This was a step too far for the OT minister, who wrote to Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday, saying it was “fundamentally wrong” to abandon the commitment made by the British government to spend 0.7% of gross national income in the world’s poorest countries. The cut would see that reduced to 0.5%.

Johnson said he was “very sorry” to receive her resignation.

Sugg addressed the overseas territories on Monday via video link at the JMC, which is due to wrap up tomorrow.

