CIG encourages all workers to whistleblow

(CNS): The Cayman Islands Government has brought a slight amendment to the Whistleblower Protection Law to emphasise the fact that the law applies to all workers — not just civil servants and public employees at government companies and statutory authorities, but to all workers in the private sector as well. Acting Deputy Governor Gloria McField-Nixon steered the amendment in the Legislative Assembly at the end of last month and urged people to step forward when they see wrongdoing.

She noted that the intent of the legislation, which was implemented earlier this year, was always to cover all employees and their bosses. But she said that the amendment was to avoid any suggestion that it was only designed to protect the public sector.

As a result, section 3 has been re-written to make it abundantly clear that the law protects workers reporting improper conduct to the authorities, regardless of who their boss is. The legislation encourages any worker who sees improper conduct on the part of their employer, be it criminal, a violation of human rights, a threat to the environment or trying to conceal wrongdoing. It also ensures that the whistleblower will be protected.

