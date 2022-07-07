Boris resigns, Tories begin leadership fight

Boris Johnson

(CNS): After a series of scandals, lies and tumbling personal approval ratings, Boris Johnson finally, but unwillingly, gave in to the inevitable and resigned as Conservative Party leader. He blamed his departure on the “herd mentality” in Westminster after more than 50 government ministers and aides resigned over the last 48 hours, including the overseas territories minister, Amanda Milling. Foreign Secretary Liz Truss left a critical G20 foreign ministers’ meeting in Indonesia early to return to London to launch her bid for the top job.

Around a dozen people are expected to declare that they will be running and it will be at least October before Johnson’s successor is formally announced at the party conference. Johnson appears determined to stay on to head a caretaker government until a new leader is in place but there is obvious resistance to this.

The opposition Labour Party is threatening to force a confidence vote on the prime minister unless he steps down immediately. And among leading figures in the Conservative Party, former prime minister Sir John Major has also come out strongly against this, writing: “The proposal for the prime minister to remain in office — for up to three months — having lost the support of his cabinet, his government and his parliamentary party is unwise, and may be unsustainable.”

Among the names raised as interim PM are Deputy Leader Dominic Raab and Johnson’s predecessor, Theresa May. However, Johnson remains reluctant to step down and still believes he has a mandate to lead, given his election victory by a significant margin in December 2019.

A number of MPs and political pundits in the UK are warning of chaos over the coming months if Johnson remains in No10 running government with a new Cabinet, which was appointed less than an hour before he announced his resignation from the dwindling number of MPs who still supported him.

Boris was forced into resignation after a poor showing for the Conservatives in the recent by-elections and the latest in a series of scandals that have brought his honesty and judgement into question.