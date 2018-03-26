(CNS): Officers from the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service were involved in a joint operation with British and Turks and Caicos Islands police last week targeting Haitian migrants trying to enter the TCI. Officials said that the TCI government had asked for assistance following a “serious upsurge in illegal migrants arriving on the islands from Haiti”, the poorest country in the region. The RFA Mounts Bay was dispatched to the area along with the RCIPS helicopter, which was there for a week providing support to the TCI authorities.

Officials said the RCIPS helicopter “was instrumental in operations to capture a large number of illegal migrants” and claimed there was a deterrent effect with a dramatic decline in new arrivals. The helicopter returned to the Cayman Islands Friday after repairs to TCI’s coastal radar were completed, again allowing the territory early warning of inbound migrant sloops.

The operation was fully funded by the UK Government and details of the RCIPS involvement were kept confidential until now for operational security reasons, the local authorities here said. Acting Governor Franz Manderson and Premier Alden McLaughlin were consulted in advance of the deployment and provided their full support to the TCI government.

Head of the Governor’s Office Matthew Forbes said, “The threat posed to the Turks and Caicos Islands was serious and a fast response was critical. The RCIPS Air Operations Unit is regarded in the region as highly professional and capable and the support that they and the RFA Mounts Bay provided to TCI enabled the situation to remain under control. I should like to pay tribute to the unit for the way in which they responded so quickly and readily to help a fellow territory.”

Steve Fitzgerald, Unit Executive Officer at the Air Operations Unit, said his team was pleased to help bring the situation under control until the TCI radar was repaired. “The crew are experienced operating in the territory following their deployment there after Hurricane Irma last year. We always receive a very warm welcome,” he added.

Turks and Caicos Islands Governor Dr John Freeman thanked the Cayman Islands for the help.

He added, “We extend our sincerest thanks to the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service (RCIPS) for the deployment of their helicopter and crew to the Turks and Caicos Islands following a recent upsurge in illegal migrant activities. In conjunction with the Royal Turks and Caicos Islands Police Force (RTCIPF), the Ministry of Border Control and the RFA Mounts Bay, the RCIPS helicopter service was used to carry out a number of successful surveillance and other operations while in the Turks and Caicos Islands.”

TCI Police Commissioner James Smith, who acted as commissioner in Cayman in 2009, said the presence of the Cayman helicopter and teams was of incredible value to his officers and TCI’s security.

“The crews worked extended hours providing invaluable aerial cover and surveillance at sea and on land facilitating successful operations in challenging conditions,” he said, as he extended his gratitude for the help. “They are a great credit to the Service and Cayman Islands,” he said of the team.

According to the TCI police, the arrival of Haitian migrants is part of an organised human smuggling ring that is making the traffickers a fortune and causing untold misery for the immigrants seeking a better life.

“It is my view that the illegal migration of people to the TCI is highly organised and they are creating criminal offences, not the people necessarily entering, of course they are entering illegally, but we have people who are facilitating, managing, moving and organising people into TCI,” a police officials in TCI told the press there last week.

“Those people are making a fortune out of other people’s misery and desperation and then causing problems, risks and security issues for us here in the TCI,” he added.

While TCI is still recovering after it was slammed by Hurricane Irma last season, Haiti was hit by Hurricane Maria. It remains the poorest country in the Western Hemisphere, where three out of five people are believed to live below the poverty line.

