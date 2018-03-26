NRA spends $2.3 million on new fleet

(CNS): Cayman’s National Roads Authority has been on a spending spree, purchasing 34 new vehicles and machines costing around $2.3 million. Official said the new equipment was needed to replace ones that were becoming unreliable and running up the maintenance bill. The authority said the money for the new kit came from its own fund and not from core government coffers. Vehicles that were over eight years old or had more than 100,000 miles on the clock, as well as heavy equipment over 12 years old, were replaced.

“The older units we were working with were too expensive to maintain and had a poor reliability record,” said NRA Fleet Manager Colford Scott. “The new purchases mean we are in a state of readiness to undertake special projects and provide more efficient maintenance of the roads.”

The NRA said it was able to upgrade its fleet without seeking cash from central government because of the creation of a ring-fenced fund for equipment purchases, all of which were approved by the Central Tenders Committee. It also raised a total of $234,644 by auctioning off the older equipment and used that money as well.

The NRA revealed that it had purchased the following machines and vehicles:

Tractors, mowers and brush cutters (7 units)

Rollers (3 units)

Pickup trucks, panel vans, and compact utility vehicles (4 units)

Excavator (1 unit)

Grader (1 unit)

Dump trucks (5 units)

Vacuum truck (1 unit)

Loaders and backhoes (4 units)

Mechanical service truck (1 unit)

Street sweeper (1 unit)

Compressors (2 units)

Sign boards (3 units)

Trailer (1 unit)

