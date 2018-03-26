NRA spends $2.3 million on new fleet
(CNS): Cayman’s National Roads Authority has been on a spending spree, purchasing 34 new vehicles and machines costing around $2.3 million. Official said the new equipment was needed to replace ones that were becoming unreliable and running up the maintenance bill. The authority said the money for the new kit came from its own fund and not from core government coffers. Vehicles that were over eight years old or had more than 100,000 miles on the clock, as well as heavy equipment over 12 years old, were replaced.
“The older units we were working with were too expensive to maintain and had a poor reliability record,” said NRA Fleet Manager Colford Scott. “The new purchases mean we are in a state of readiness to undertake special projects and provide more efficient maintenance of the roads.”
The NRA said it was able to upgrade its fleet without seeking cash from central government because of the creation of a ring-fenced fund for equipment purchases, all of which were approved by the Central Tenders Committee. It also raised a total of $234,644 by auctioning off the older equipment and used that money as well.
The NRA revealed that it had purchased the following machines and vehicles:
- Tractors, mowers and brush cutters (7 units)
- Rollers (3 units)
- Pickup trucks, panel vans, and compact utility vehicles (4 units)
- Excavator (1 unit)
- Grader (1 unit)
- Dump trucks (5 units)
- Vacuum truck (1 unit)
- Loaders and backhoes (4 units)
- Mechanical service truck (1 unit)
- Street sweeper (1 unit)
- Compressors (2 units)
- Sign boards (3 units)
- Trailer (1 unit)
nra= social welfare programme
Fat City. I’m fine with it (as if that matters) but how about a few new garbage trucks.
Shiny new toys! How soon before they get wrecked? Shall we run a book? (subject to Cayman laws of course which would not allow us to do that.)
Sounds like its easier to buy new TOYS than to actually use them in building roads. I’m sure they will be driven by five guys at the same time or used on Easter Weekend to move camping equipment.
Where’s the equipment to replace the road surfacing machinery that was shipped to the Brac at Juliana’s dictate to pave her constituent’s driveways.It’s ludicrous after spending $2.3 million we still need to pay private contractors to pave the roads in Grand Cayman.
The NRA can’t even fix our potholes.
Spend, spend, spend…
How much of this will be wasted on the Brac? The Brac should get the old gear since it is such a consumer of public funds without contributing anything like a fair share.
We live in a totalitarian state now where our government is God.
Resistance is futile.
The end game is total control of all human energy so that our elite controllers can feed off us.
Perhaps it is time to watch the Matrix again?
What bothers me is our ignorance.
We are so swift to throw around “tin foil hat” slurs without having done a lick of research.
At the end of the day, only truth matters.
If your life is fine, dandy and blessed, then great, but if you have a beef with the system that holds you in its grip, then I would say that you are in a majority.
Please speak up, people.
Our politicians, government officials and many of the clergy are all reading off the same sheet.
So how many of these are to replace the vehicles sent to the Brac which have been left to rot over there. Is there any other machinery in the Brac sitting idle or mostly idle that could be used over on Grand Cayman so as to lessen the need to contract privately at a higher cost? Just some thoughts for a Monday…..
This sounds like all the equipment was worn-out, or they got a package deal . But why so many mowers / bush cutters? Why does the dump trucks have to have hydraulic tail gates , more expensive and more trouble when trouble starts .
That one lil street sweeper going to keep where clean exactly? Ju Ju’s driveway?
Wherever it is needed…
I bet Juliana can’t wait to get all that gear on some private driveways in the Brac!
Haha I want to know more about this.
You must be fairly new to the island then..
