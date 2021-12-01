Police chopper to help in TCI migrant crisis

RCIPS H145 Helicopter

(CNS): One of the RCIPS H145 helicopters and its crew have been deployed to the Turks and Caicos Islands to support the police there with a worsening migrant crisis in the islands. Seven undocumented Haitians drowned Monday night after a vessel carrying a large number of migrants collided with a TCI marine patrol boat trying to intercept it, and several people fell in the water.

The local police are conducting a search and rescue operation because there were well over 60 people aboard the boat when it was hit by the official vessel. According to official reports from TCI on Tuesday, 64 migrants had been rescued from the water by the Royal Turks and Caicos Islands Marine Branch Unit

TCI is one of several islands in the Caribbean region dealing with desperate migrants leaving Haiti as that nation’s criminal, economic and political problems mount.

The deployment of the Cayman-based chopper is the first of two deployments, each lasting two weeks, requested by the Turks and Caicos government. They are being funded by the UK Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office as part of the MOU between Cayman and the UK to support disaster management and security in the British Overseas Territories.

Since it now has two helicopters, the RCIPS Air Operations Unit will still be able to continue its primary domestic functions here.

This is the first time the AOU has operated the two helicopters simultaneously in different countries, following on from previous successful deployments in other jurisdictions: in 2017 to TCI after Hurricane Irma, in 2018 to TCI for security patrols with the Royal Navy RFA Mounts Bay, and in 2019 to the Bahamas to assist after Hurricane Dorian.

“Cayman has a long and proud record of supporting neighbouring overseas territories and countries,” Governor Martyn Roper said, adding that the TCI does not have the benefit of their own helicopters to provide air support of this nature. “I am very grateful to the team who volunteered for this assignment just before Christmas. I wish them every success in their work.”

Premier Wayne Panton said he was pleased that the Cayman government could show the people of Turks and Caicos “some CaymanKind”, a release from the RCIPS stated.

“It is always wonderful to be able to assist when our sister British Overseas Territories are in need,” he said. “We are in a very fortunate position to be able to lend our support. We know that TCI would reciprocate if we found ourselves in need.”