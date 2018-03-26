Barking blocks doggy day care plans

(CNS): A proposed open air doggy day care centre on Crewe Road has been blocked from opening for business as it was unable to convince planning authorities that it would be able to keep the dogs on the premises from excessive barking. The decision by the Central Planning Authority last week came amid a number of complaints from neighbours related to the noise and smell such a facility would produce in the area close to their homes. The proposal, on land owned by Dale and Beverly Banks, was tentatively named ‘The Crate Escape’.

The plan was for a 24,000sqft site to be largely open for the dogs to run around, with the only building on the land to be a 240sqft pre-fabricated shed. The applicants believe there is significant demand from owners to drop their pets for the day on their way to work and said there would be no overnight boarding of any animals.

But it was the impact during the day that had really upset some local residents who live close to the proposed site on Crewe Road, near the corner of Clarence Drive, many of whom are families that have lived in properties there for generations. With plans to have 30 to 40 dogs on the site, it was felt that would result in significant noise, especially as the dogs would not be familiar with each other.

The representatives of the land owners who would operate the business argued that the area was already relatively noisy, with planes overhead from the proximity to the airport, traffic and lots of chickens running around. They also said the Cayman Animal Hospital is located nearby, so there are other animals in the vicinity. They also claimed to be able to control the level of barking by the way they look after the dogs and said that with so much space to run around, most of the dogs would likely be asleep by lunchtime anyway.

In a statement to the CPA, the applicants said that under normal circumstances, happy dogs don’t bark, plus they would discourage any barking caused by excitement, frustration and hunger, using “arousal control protocol” and even instigate time-outs for any misbehaving mutts. Dogs would be evaluated for suitability for day care services prior to admission and refused if their barking could not be controlled by the onsite handlers. Also, they intended to have a “no play zone” in the reception area around the gate to create a “calm” entrance and exit area, which was critical to their “anti-bark programme”.

One of the CPA board members noted that his two German Shepherd dogs make so much noise in his yard that he actually feels sorry for his own neighbours. There was also the issue of the smell of the dogs’ waste, which the applicants said would not accumulate as it would be swept up at intervals during the day, double bagged and taken to the dump, with the facility washed out with bleach every evening.

One local resident who attended the CPA meeting to voice her objections said her grandparents’ house adjacent to the proposed site has no air conditioning and screen doors.

“I’m a dog lover myself, but they need to have a bit of concern for their neighbours. When dogs see other dogs they will have a good time and you are going to get the noise factor, plus the issue with poop is really not sanitary,” she said, adding that a location in a rural part of Cayman would be more suitable, rather than in the middle of a mature residential area.

Another objector said in a written submission that a doggy day care centre was “totally not acceptable to homeowners who will have to live in close proximity to barking dogs and the stench it will create. With the best intentions of the operators of this business to not create a nuisance to the neighbours, it is something that cannot be totally avoided.”

The CPA received seven letters of objection from concerned citizens, which, in addition to issues regarding noise and the smell of the dog waste, centred on the difficulties of exiting Clarence Drive during busy times of the day and the likelihood that the owners would want to have as many dogs as possible on the premises.

